Tomorrow, we’ll get a much better glimpse of the new toys coming to shelves for not just Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but also The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s all part of the upcoming Triple Force Friday. But as has become custom for Star Wars merchandise releases, some of the toys that are already waiting in the stockroom of various retailers across the globe have been accidentally put on shelves and images are surfacing online. Most of the images leaked so far haven’t given anything away, but one of the forthcoming Funko POPs does reveal an intriguing detail.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Funko POP

Upon first inspection, it looks like BB-8 merely has the orange ring around one of his gadget compartments painted black. But if you take a closer look at that section of the figure (via Reddit), you’ll see part of his body is exposed. Check it out:

You can see some of the circuits, robotics, and more inside there, and it’s clear that the orange panels that are usually there are missing. But why? It wouldn’t be surprising if BB-8 gets into some kind of trouble in The Rise of Skywalker since he’s a bold, mischievous little droid who isn’t afraid to roll into action. And we’ve seen C-3PO and R2-D2 get into plenty of trouble before, sometimes hurting themselves in the process. Hell, C-3PO got blasted apart entirely in The Empire Strikes Back.

None of the images or brief shots we’ve seen of BB-8 so far in the trailers have shown off this missing panel, so it must be something that happens throughout the course of The Rise of Skywalker. Then again, if Marvel Studios can use visual effects to keep secrets in the marketing for their movies, then Lucasfilm might be doing the same thing for The Rise of Skywalker.

There have also been rumblings that the new droid D-O could possibly fit inside BB-8 somehow, so maybe the panel needs to be popped off so he can fit inside his body. That’s just speculation from rumors though, so there’s no evidence of that yet.

There are some other possible reasons that this panel is missing, too. We can’t see the other side of this BB-8 Funko POP figure, but maybe this is just a new choice for BB-8 to set himself apart from the other BB-series astromech droids. Perhaps BB-8 has been working out and this is how he goes sleeveless so he can show off some of those sculpted droid guns.

Or maybe BB-8 got mugged and some gangsters took part of his body. There are a lot of scavengers out there trying to snag some scrap metal just so they can buy a couple death sticks. It’s the sad state of the galaxy we live in.