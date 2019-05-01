Before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, directors Anthony & Joe Russo confirmed that the trailers and TV spots were already misleading viewers with manipulated shots that wouldn’t appear in the final movie as they do in the marketing campaign. That wasn’t surprising since one of the cornerstone shots of Avengers: Infinity War marketing was one of The Avengers charging into battle in Wakanda that never actually appeared in the movie.

We didn’t know just how many shots were manipulated or cut from the movie until we saw Avengers: Endgame. But now that we’ve seen the movie (a few times), we’ve pinpointed exactly which shots in the marketing were either digitally manipulated or don’t appear in the movie at all.

Here’s a shot that we assumed was manipulated as soon as we saw it. That gap between Bruce Banner and Rhodey just didn’t seem natural. However, this shot might not technically be manipulated, since the final cut of the movie has this shot pushing back to reveal Pepper Potts standing in the foreground, watching Captain Marvel lower the Benatar containing Tony Stark and Nebula.

Though Thor does suit back up with Stormbreaker to go kill Thanos, we never see this shot in Avengers: Endgame. Every shot of Thor when he’s suited back up is either inside the Benatar or inside Thanos’ retirement shack. We’re not sure where this shot was originally from, though there’s a chance it could be something from Infinity War.

This shot features Black Widow having some reflective time to herself in the middle of the rain, seemingly in the courtyard at the Avengers facility in upstate New York. It’s a scene we never see in the movie.

Speaking of Black Widow, this shot also ended up on the cutting room floor, along with another shot of her training with a punching bag. It looks like maybe we almost got a little more of Black Widow working out her frustration and sadness than in the final cut of the movie. Maybe there’s even more footage of all the Avengers being depressed and lost.

Black Widow wasn’t only cut from the movie, but she also had a shot that was manipulated as well. This comes from the trailer bumper where Scott Lang shows up at the gate outside the Avengers facility, and she and Steve Rogers are shocked that this isn’t old security footage. However, in the final cut, this is after the five-year time jump, and Black Widow has her roots growing out and red hair showing significantly. Tricky, tricky.

Once the time heist is being set up, the whole team needs to be reunited. Rocket Raccoon and Hulk are tasked with going to get Thor, who is holed up in a cabin in New Asgard. We get a shot in one of the trailers of Rocket walking into Thor’s cabin, but the final shot in the movie also features Hulk behind him peeking into the door. But he’s been removed from the shot entirely.

Hulk was also removed from the back of this shot as the whole team prepares to embark on their time heist. Also removed from this shot is Thor, who can be spotted in the final cut of the movie sitting in one of those seats to the right of Black Widow. Both were removed to keep their appearance secret since they both have changed dramatically by this point in the movie.

Hulk is also removed from this particular shot of all the Avengers walking toward the time machine in their advanced tech suits. Beyond that, Hulk and Thor also had their shot removed for pretty much the same reasons that they were cut out of the above shot.

You’d think that this shot was manipulated since there’s supposed to be one more hand involved in this time heist situation, but at this point, Hulk is standing over at the machine’s controls to turn everything on. However, what is manipulated is that all of their hands in the final cut have the wrist device that allows them to sync up and travel back from the quantum realm at the same time.

Speaking of time heist, here’s a shot that you might not have realized was manipulated in the marketing because the scene isn’t missing any characters and plays out pretty much the same as it does in the final cut. But what’s changed in the movie is that Captain America is wearing his dark, rogue suit instead of the more brightly colored version used to replicate his suit that he wore in The Avengers in 2012.

Here’s another shot that isn’t in the movie at all. It looks like it could be a shot from when Hulk tries to strap on the Iron Gauntlet, but that’s actually a different shot when his helmet snaps shut. This could be an alternate shot meant to be used when Thanos fires his missiles at the Avengers facility.

This was a moment that we learned was manipulated before we saw the movie because a 3D version of the trailer didn’t have the Outriders removed from the explosion after Hawkeye lit them up with a few of his arrows. But here they can’t be seen at all.

This was one of the signature moments used over and over again in Avengers: Endgame marketing. Cap straps on his shield tighter and grits his teeth for another bout with Thanos. But in the final cut, when this moment happens, the shield has been torn apart, leaving roughly half of it left for Cap to use in the fight.

Captain Marvel arrives late to the party, but when she does, she’s not wearing the mask that comes with her suit and pushes her hair into a mohawk. That’s because Marvel wanted to keep Brie Larson’s new haircut under wraps until the movie came out. She actually never wears the mask at all when suited up as Captain Marvel during the entirety of Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, this shot doesn’t appear in this form. You can almost hear Rocket Raccoon saying “Oh, yeeeeah,” just like he does in Guardians of the Galaxy. But instead, this moment is much more exciting because of how Giant-Man has broken up through the rubble behind them and brought them up to the surface with Hulk. However, War Machine’s armor has also been modified, because he gets a completely different suit for the final battle.