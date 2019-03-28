Directors Anthony & Joe Russo already admitted that we can’t entirely trust what we’re seeing in the trailers for Avengers: Endgame. The directing duo has confirmed that some shots in the film’s marketing either won’t be in the movie or have been manipulated with visual effects to include or remove certain elements to mislead audiences. And now we have evidence of one of those changes in the most recently released trailer for the movie. But beware of potential spoilers from here on out.

In the most recent trailer for Avengers: Endgame, there’s a shot of Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye running through some kind of industrial tunnel with glowing red light. As he’s running, an explosion erupts behind him in a ball of fire. Of course, we didn’t know where the explosion came from or what Hawkeye was doing there to begin with. However, this sequence includes an extra detail in the 3D version of the trailer (via Reddit) that was removed from the 2D version.

MCU Cosmic was able to track down where this 3D version of the trailer came from and snagged the above shots. As you can see, there are added details in the explosion that aren’t present in the original 2D version of the trailer. And it’s pretty clear that those elements are in fact the alien army called Outriders from the battle in Wakanda at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. They’re the creatures that looks like a cross between Venom and a xenomorph with four arms, and the shots above clearly show their gnarly mouth and multiple limbs.

The question is where does this sequence take place? The best guess some fans have is that this might be under Avengers headquarters. That’s because a leaked LEGO set has teased a possible battle with Thanos at the upstate New York location. But why does Thanos come to battle the Avengers there when he’s already won? Could it have something to do with their possible plan to undo what he did with the snap of his fingers and the Infinity Stones?

No matter what’s actually going on in this sequel, this is the first official evidence we’ve seen of elements being removed from the Avengers: Endgame trailers, as Anthony and Joe Russo promised. It’s just like their removal of Spider-Man from the trailers for Captain America: Civil War and the heroic shot of Hulk charging into battle in Wakanda with Captain America, Black Panther, and the rest of the Avengers in Infinity War. Who knows what else has been removed or added in the trailers to mislead us?

Honestly, while this might be frustrating to some moviegoers, I like that the Russos are going to these lengths to keep certain details hidden from hardcore fans. Joe Russo recently reiterated their reasoning to Box Office Pro:

“There’s a culture that monetizes secrets around these films—an online culture, a media culture. That’s fair, but it’s also fair for the filmmaker to protect the story. When I was 11 years old, I went to see The Empire Strikes Back, having seen Star Wars a bunch of times with my uncle. I was at the theater from 11 until 10 at night watching Empire over and over again because I knew nothing about what was going to happen in the film beyond what I’d seen in a trailer in front of a movie once or twice. Information was so much more limited. It was so shocking to me what happened that I was emotional watching it. That’s the feeling that my brother and I are trying to replicate for other kids who want to be surprised. It’s why we limit the amount of information in trailers. That’s why we obfuscate it. Audiences are so predictive. Everyone has a PhD in content now, and it’s constant. The smallest clue in a trailer can ruin a movie.”

Since we’re one of those sites who likes to break down big trailers frame-by-frame, we can’t blame the directors for trying to stay ahead of the game. We’re certainly excited to see what other secrets they were able to keep from us in the marketing campaign.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.