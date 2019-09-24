New ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise Will Be Revealed This Thursday Before Next Week’s Triple Force Friday
Posted on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
With a new movie in the Star Wars saga coming this winter, that means it’s almost time for Force Friday, the first day that new merchandise for The Rise of Skywalker goes on sale. But this year’s Force Friday is even bigger, because thanks to the arrival of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game in November, we’re looking at a Triple Force Friday on October 4. And if you’re excited to see what new Star Wars goodies will be on sale next week, you’ll be able to get a look at some of the items rolling out with a special livestream preview this Thursday, September 26.
Find out more about Triple Force Friday below.
Star Wars Triple Force Friday Teaser
Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Consumer Products announced the big Triple Force Friday reveal coming this Thursday, September 26 at 2pm ET. The event will be live-streamed from Pinewood Studios in London, “where an ensemble of veteran and new Star Wars talent will reveal new products that will roll out globally,” and it will all be hosted by Star Wars fan favorite Warwick Davis.
Cast members on hand for the Triple Force Friday reveal include The Rise of Skywalker cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, and Kelly Marie Tran. Plus, The Mandalorian will have Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano on hand, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lead actor Cameron Monaghan will be around, too. There will apparently be some “other special surprises from across the Star Wars galaxy” as well.
The companies say the event will be live-streamed, but the above teaser video seems to have pre-recorded footage of the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order getting a first glimpse at some of the new Star Wars products. So maybe the entire event won’t be live-streamed, but there will be other personalities, maybe from The Star Wars Show, giving us an even closer look at the products after their big reveal.
This will be a great way for collectors to see what they want to get their hands on when these products officially go on sale starting at midnight local time on Friday, October 4, 2019. It might even be a good time to get some early Christmas presents for the kids who will be high on Star Wars again after The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.