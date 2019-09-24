With a new movie in the Star Wars saga coming this winter, that means it’s almost time for Force Friday, the first day that new merchandise for The Rise of Skywalker goes on sale. But this year’s Force Friday is even bigger, because thanks to the arrival of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game in November, we’re looking at a Triple Force Friday on October 4. And if you’re excited to see what new Star Wars goodies will be on sale next week, you’ll be able to get a look at some of the items rolling out with a special livestream preview this Thursday, September 26.

Find out more about Triple Force Friday below.

Star Wars Triple Force Friday Teaser

Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Consumer Products announced the big Triple Force Friday reveal coming this Thursday, September 26 at 2pm ET. The event will be live-streamed from Pinewood Studios in London, “where an ensemble of veteran and new Star Wars talent will reveal new products that will roll out globally,” and it will all be hosted by Star Wars fan favorite Warwick Davis.