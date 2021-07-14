At this point, I have absolutely no idea what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You probably don’t either. Hell, there’s a significant chance that the habitually spoiler-prone star Tom Holland has been kept completely in the dark, too. Despite whatever director Jon Watts and the folks at Marvel have up their sleeves with this one, it’s getting steadily spoiled thanks to the scourge of tie-in action figures and toys. The latest batch of Hot Toys points to some pretty wild directions for this Spidey sequel. Holland, meanwhile, is probably relieved he’s not the one at fault here for a change.

Toys, Toys, Toys

Thanks to Marvelous News, we have even more information on one of the suits the webslinger will wear at some point in the threequel. The basic black-and-gold design is now a familiar sight for fans who’ve been following along, but there are other accessories included with the figure that we want to draw your attention to. The eyebrow-raising part of this latest toy has something to do with some strangely magical elements.

Earlier this month we reported on Peter Parker’s new “Integrated Suit” that boasts its own assortment of Doctor Strange-like holographs and symbols. With the precedent already set, it stands to reason that even more Spidey suits would be tricked out with everything at his disposal. Given that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts is expected to join the action this time around, this development makes a certain amount of sense.

You might think that it’d be enough to have been imbued with super-strength, spider-sense, and a technologically advanced suit that has no business being in the hands of a high schooler, but you’d be wrong! Desperate times call for desperate measures, so our heroes are clearly pulling out all the stops on this adventure. All you need to know about No Way Home is that nothing less than a multiversal threat will demand the team-up of various Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?). If you believe the rumors, that is.

Without a single piece of footage thus far to confirm or refute anything we think we know about this film, we’re left to anxiously wait and see just how accurately or not this merchandise will end up reflecting the final product. Stay tuned, though, because we’re barreling our way towards the latter part of the year and a teaser trailer has to be coming soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings its way into theaters on December 17, 2021.