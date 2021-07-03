Marvel Studios must be gearing up to release the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, because the merchandise inspired by the movie began to surface this past week. It started with a trio of LEGO sets that offered some potentially perplexing details about the upcoming sequel, and now some new Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures from Marvel Legends have fully revealed a fascinating new suit that Spidey will be wearing. And the toys also confirm that J.K. Simmons will be back as J. Jonah Jameson again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Action Figures

There are two Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures (via Marvel.com) that reveal a couple new suits that Spidey will be webslinging in this time. The first is a variation on the Iron Spider suit that Tony Stark gave to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) during a dire situation in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it looks like Parker has made some modifications of his own, integrating the new darker color scheme of the suit we saw at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home into a version that also enhances the gold accents a little bit.

But the suit that we’re all wondering about is this new black and gold wardrobe that keeps a little red around the arms and hands. Exactly what purpose does this suit serve? Could it be an updated version of the makeshift stealth suit from Far From Home? After all, this suit does look more like the original upgraded suit that Tony Stark gave to Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, the same suit that he wore for most of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and now that he has the Iron Spider suit, he can modify the old one for a new purpose. When this look was teased in a LEGO set, we theorized that it might be the suit worn by a Spider-Man from another universe, but otherwise we’re not sure what the significance of this new suit could be.

Thankfully, there’s more good news from the Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures reveals to distract us.

J.K. Simmons is Back as J. Jonah Jameson

The credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home brought the shocking return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, providing a variation on the same role he played in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film franchise. We’ve assumed the character would return for No Way Home, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation. However, this new action figure of Jameson would seem indicate the tyrannical online news man will be back in the sequel.

Not only does this figure have an outstanding likeness of J.K. Simmons as Jameson, complete with his new bald head instead of the traditional flat top haircut, but I love that he’s clearly angrily shouting and wagging his finger at the menace known as Spider-Man. We can’t wait to see more of his ranting in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.