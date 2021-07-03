Along with a glimpse at the new Spider-Man suits provided by the upcoming action figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home, another intriguing upgrade for Peter Parker’s webslinging wardrobe has been revealed. The latest update for the upcoming wallcrawling sequel comes from the first wave Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPs that have surfaced online. It looks like Spider-Man’s modified Iron Spider suit will be getting some kind of enhancement from none other than Doctor Strange.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPs

Here’s the first wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPs that will be coming to shelves later this year. For Spider-Man, there’s a flying version of Spidey featuring the suit that we last saw him in at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With his web wings spread, perhaps he’s making a getaway after his secret identity was revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. There’s also the newly revealed black and gold suit, though the existence and purpose of this suit is still shrouded in mystery.

Then we have an interesting version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who appears to be decked out for both mysticism and shoveling snow. Thanks to set photos from production on Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know we’ll be spending winter in New York City. And Doctor Strange has a winter coat and boots on along with the Cloak of Levitation.

Finally, Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) are included in this first Funko POP wave. Word on the street is these two have been labeled accomplices to the crimes of Spider-Man, so when the superhero’s secret identity is revealed, they go into hiding with Peter Parker at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. And that would explain the other Spider-Man Funko POP figure that intrigues us the most.

Spider-Man Integrated Suit

One of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPs includes a Spider-Man that is labeled as having an “Integrated Suit.” Since the figure in question features holographic mystical symbols (or Tao Mandalas) on the chest and wrist, we’re left to assume that Doctor Strange has given Spider-Man’s suit an upgrade that allows him to have powers similar to that of the Sorcerer Supreme.

If you’re wondering why Spider-Man would need these mystical enhancements to his technologically advanced suit, it might have something to do with the emerging Multiverse of Madness that will rear its head in the Doctor Strange sequel. If you’d like more details on how Peter Parker gets caught up in this multiverse chaos, head over here.

This isn’t the only indication that Spider-Man’s suit is getting some help from Doctor Strange.

Spider-Man’s Mystery Web Gear

Another batch of Spider-Man: No Way Home toys have Spider-Man wielding what is referred to as “Mystery Web Gear.” Each of these figures have Spidey wielding accessories that make it look like his web can now take on the form of mystical shapes and weapons. One figure is wielding some kind of trident and a large fist while another has some kind of sharp web blast. There’s also one that appears to be a web shield, and behind that is one of the Tao Mandalas shapes we’ve seen Doctor Strange use before.

It should be noted that sometimes the Marvel movie action figures made for kids include extra accessories that don’t actually have any place in the film itself. But since the Funko POP of Spider-Man teases some kind of integration with Doctor Strange’s powers, we think these enhanced web weapons are something we’ll see in the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.