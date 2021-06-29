(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

In just a few weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the big screen with its star-studded, much-anticipated Phase 4. Among the heroes launching us back into action is everyone’s favorite Queens native, Peter Parker. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and occasionally in jeopardy due to negotiations between Disney and Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit many bumps along the way, but its release is finally in sight. Here’s everything you need to know as you get excited about our beloved web-slinger’s return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021 in U.S. and U.K. cinemas. As of now, the Far From Home sequel will land exclusively in theaters, unlike the upcoming Black Widow, which will also be available on Disney+ with Premier Access. Thankfully, a recent deal with Sony means the Spider-Man trilogy will eventually make its way to Disney+ with the rest of the MCU films, following their availability on Netflix.

But if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that details are subject to change. Pandemic complications pushed the bulk of Phase 4 back and this movie was no exception. The third Spider-Man movie was initially set for release on July 16, 2021 but was pushed back to November 5, before shifting further to its current release date. Hopefully, this is the final shift back, otherwise Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t make it to theaters until next year!

What is Spider-Man: No Way Home? And Will it be Tom Holland’s Final Marvel Movie?

While no official synopsis has been released, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to pick up where the last film left off. Following the defeat of Mysterio, Peter Parker’s secret identity was released to the public. How he will handle the loss of secrecy and what it means for the loved ones in his life will likely be the focus of the story. But of course, as part of the broader MCU, the film will also grapple with the consequences of other films and shows.

Far From Home focused largely on the aftermath of the “blip,” following Thanos’ victory in Avengers: Infinity War and defeat in Avengers: Endgame. Even more significant was the loss of Peter’s mentor and father-figure Tony Stark. We’ll likely see a similar approach to No Way Home, dealing with big shifts in the universe and the smaller, high-school-level dramas of Peter’s life.

As for whether this will be Tom Holland’s last appearance as Spider-Man, he certainly hopes not. In an interview with Collider, Holland revealed that No Way Home will be his last film under contract, but added that “if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast

If you’ve spent any of the last few months on the internet, you know that this is where things get interesting. Some cast members are guaranteed to reappear: obviously, Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, joined by his love interest MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Other returning faces include the Spider-Man-obsessed yet Peter Parker hater Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), Peter’s fierce Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), her brief love interest Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Ned’s now ex-girlfriend Betty Bryant (Angourie Rice).

An MCU alum but Spider-Man movie first-timer, Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to make an appearance as Dr. Stephen Strange. This should come as no surprise to MCU fans, especially those keeping up with WandaVision and Loki — it seems that questions of time, magic, and the multiverse will be a major element throughout Phase 4. With his upcoming Multiverse of Madness movie, Dr. Strange may tie the many stories together.

Speaking of the multiverse, rumor has it that past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may swing by. Both actors have donned the webbed mask before, in previous iterations of the hero. Though they have ignored and denied these rumors respectively, it’s hard to take their word at face value. The reappearance of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, reprising his role from the Raimi-Maguire trilogy, indicates otherwise. Adding on is the return of Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Ovtavius from the Raimi trilogy and Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man films. If the villains can return, what’s stopping their web-swinging nemeses? Let’s just say our spider senses are tingling…

Spider-Man: No Way Home Director, Crew, and More

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes from many of the same crew members as the trilogy’s previous films. Jon Watts returns to direct, after helming the previous MCU Spider-Man films, alongside executive producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. Though this may be his last Spider-Man film for the foreseeable future, Watts is expected to return as director of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. The film is once again penned by writing team Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Michael Giacchino will also return to the trilogy as its composer.

Returner to the MCU, Seamus McGarvey will be tackling cinematography. He previously worked on the first MCU team-up event in 2012, The Avengers, and more recently worked The Greatest Showman and Bad Times at The El Royale.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Despite its fast-approaching release date, we’ve yet to see a single piece of footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, we’re left with speculation and rumors — but if we’re being honest, we have more than enough to last us through the year.

The leading theory is that the trailer will drop alongside an upcoming MCU film. Hopefully, the trailer is mere weeks away and will accompany Black Widow back in theaters. Otherwise, we have months to wait with Shang-Chi releasing in September or The Eternals dropping in November.