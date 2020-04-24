Last fall, Sony Pictures finally dated the anticipated animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie was slated to arrive in April 2022, but now, thanks to the complications caused by the production shutdown due to coronavirus and the constant shuffling of release dates for movies this year, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is being pushed back six months to a fall release date in 2022.

Here’s the update that came directly from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse account on Twitter:

So now the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel will arrive on October 7, 2022, but other than that, we don’t know much about the movie. There have been little tidbits that have come to light here and there in the year and a half since the first movie was released, but not enough to give us any idea of a plot.

Before Into the Spider-Verse had even hit theaters, reports said a sequel was already in the works with Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callaham on board to write the screenplay, and Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Joaquim Dos Santos set to direct. We’re not sure if that’s still the cast, but we’re bound to find out sooner or later.

What we know for sure right now is that there will be a bigger focus on a romance blossoming between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, from one of the parallel dimensions. In fact, we may catch up with them two years after the events of the first movie. Plus, Miles’ roommate Ganke will have a larger role to play in the sequel and Japanese Spider-Man will be making an appearance.

Even though the voice cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s believed that Shameik Moore will return as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Spider-Gwen. As for whether or not we’ll see Jake Johnson, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Kimiko Glenn back as Peter B. Parker, Spider-Ham, Noir Spider-Man, and Peni Parker, that remains unclear. For now, we’re just glad that the Spider-Verse will return to the big screen in the future.