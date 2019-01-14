Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is still in theaters right now, so if you haven’t caught the animated adventure featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, not to mention a bunch of other spider-powered superheroes, you should rectify that immediately. As for the rest of us, we’re excited for the sequel that’s already in the works, and a hint as to how the story of Miles Morales will continue may have just come from the film’s directors.

Variety attended the Critics’ Choice Awards last night, and they caught up with the directing trio Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti. They’ve been asked endlessly about a sequel, even though there’s not much they can tell us. So far we’ve heard that a sequel would focus more on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and now we may have an idea of where it’ll pick up the story.

If you don’t want to watch the video, here’s what Rothman playfully says about the plans for a sequel:

“Do you have time? I’ll tell you literally everything that’s going to happen in the sequel. We’re gonna start with Miles, we’re gonna cut to two years later, obviously.”

Then Rotham snaps out of his bit and says, “I’m sorry” before laughing with Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti, one of which wants him to keep going while the other makes a “cut” motion across his throat to cut it out.

Because of the way Rothman plays this off, we’re not sure if he’s serious about there being a two-year time jump between Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the developing sequel. But if it takes them two years to get the project off the ground, which is common when it comes to blockbuster sequels, that kind of time jump makes sense from a practical standpoint.

In addition, from a narrative perspective, a two-year time jump allows Miles Morales enough time to be even more comfortable as Spider-Man, perhaps even building a whole reputation of his own. As for what that means for the relationship between Miles and Gwen, we’re not sure, especially since she popped back up at the end of Into the Spider-Verse. In fact, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller confirmed that scene at the very end of the movie takes place a little bit of time after the climax of Into the Spider-Verse.

However, it should be noted that another part of this conversation says that a sequel is “kind of” in development. That makes us think that maybe Sony Pictures hasn’t given them the greenlight to move forward yet. But after just winning the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature and with critical acclaim through the roof, hopefully the considerable but not record breaking box office will be enough to convince them to keep Miles Morales swinging into action.