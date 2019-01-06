2019 Golden Globe Winners: Live Blog

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are underway, and hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have kicked off the festivities live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. We’ll be updating this piece with all of the winners as they’re announced throughout the night, so follow along with us as we keep track of all the 2019 Golden Globe winners below.



When I learned that the Golden Globe winners are chosen by less than 100 people, the awards show lost any sense of credibility it once held for me. But I’m going to put my personal feelings about the show aside and instead get excited about the glamor, pageantry, and most importantly, the opportunities it will provide for people to deliver heartfelt speeches to a huge audience on a world stage.

I’ve listed all of the nominees in each category and will be bolding the winners as the night progresses.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse