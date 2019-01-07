Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a near-perfect movie — but it’s missing one thing from the beloved comics upon which it’s based: Miles Morales’ best friend and roommate Ganke Lee. While we see Ganke in their shared dorm working late hours and generally being oblivious to Miles’ problems, he plays a much larger role in Miles’ life in the comics, even becoming his informal sidekick.

Apparently, Ganke was originally intended to play that part in the film as well, according to a Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse deleted scene shown in original storyboard art by Riccardo Durante.

Early in the production of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ganke Lee was intended to have a bigger role than simply read a lot of comic books and faint when Spider-Ham speaks. Geeky Tyrant reported that storyboard art by Riccardo Durante shows a deleted scene where Ganke was a part of the sequence where Miles (Shameik Moore) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) were swinging through the forest trying to escape Olivia Octavius, a.k.a. Doc Ock. See the art below.

With the crowded ensemble in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it makes sense that screenwriters Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, and directors Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr., and Rothman would want to shift the focus over to Miles’ story. But Lord revealed that it was more than just a matter of space. Ganke was originally going to play a bigger part — until Ned (Jacob Batalon) showed up in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans noticed that Ned, Peter Parker’s jovial best friend in Homecoming, bore more than a few similarities to Ganke Lee — right down to the comic book nerdiness and Asian heritage. Lord said that until about 18 months ago, “There was a lot of Ganke in the movie…but when they borrowed so much of Ganke for Ned we worried auds would think we were ripping off Homecoming so we simplified his story and left it for the next movie.”

But fear not, Miles Morales fans: Ganke Lee will get his time to shine…in the sequel. Production designer Justin K. Thompson told ComicBook.com that Ganke has “got a lot more story to come. After having his role cut down for Spider-Verse, Ganke has a bright future alongside Miles in the coming films.”

Let’s hope next time he gets a few lines!