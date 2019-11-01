Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of /Film’s favorite movies of 2018, a dazzling, inventive, visually stunning, and emotionally resonant piece of superhero storytelling with a powerful message: anyone can wear the mask. A sequel seems like a no-brainer, and though we’ve been hearing whispers of one for the better part of a year now, Sony has finally confirmed that yes, Miles Morales and friends will be back in a new adventure, and they’ve given us a release date to look forward to. Here’s what we know.

Before Into the Spider-Verse had even hit theaters, reports said a sequel was already in the works with Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callaham on board to write the screenplay, and Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Joaquim Dos Santos set to direct. The sequel was said to focus on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy’s (Hailee Steinfeld) budding romance, which was “a thread from Lord’s original script that ultimately didn’t fit in Into the Spider-Verse.” A spin-off movie starring an all-female team of spider-powered characters was reportedly also in development at the time, but we haven’t heard any more updates about the future of that project.

This past January, The New York Times reported that Sony was considering making animated television shows featuring characters who appeared in Into the Spider-Verse, but the next month, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said that claim was news to them. “We’re talking about potential stuff in the Spider-Verse but nothing is really full formed yet,” Miller told us. “We’re talking about stuff. It’s such a big universe. There’s so many possible ways to go. It’d be great to be able to do whatever the public would allow.” Well, in the words of John Boyega’s Moses from Attack the Block, we’ll allow it. Here’s hoping they find a way to fit Australian Spider-Man into this one.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (or whatever undoubtedly cooler title it eventually receives) will swing into theaters on April 8, 2022.