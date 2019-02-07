After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, now nominated for the Best Animated Film Oscar, Sony Pictures was quick to announce sequels and spin-offs to the film. One rumored idea was an animated series, but producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller haven’t even heard that one. They were at a Television Critics Association panel for their upcoming Fox animated series Bless the Harts, and were surprised when we asked them about the Spider-Verse TV series.

“That’s news to us,” Lord said.

Other potential movie ideas included a direct sequel featuring Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Another spin-off could center on Spider-Gwen. Those too may be premature, according to Miller.

“We’re talking about potential stuff in the Spider-Verse but nothing is really full formed yet,” Miller said. “We’re talking about stuff. It’s such a big universe. There’s so many possible ways to go. It’d be great to be able to do whatever the public would allow.”

Lord added, “We’re not even being coy. It’s literally not figured out.”

Years ago, when Lord and Miller were about to get busy writing a Flash movie and directing Solo: A Star Wars Story, Miller told /Film that they would probably only produce a sequel to 22 Jump Street. Now that they’re available again, we asked if they would consider directing more Jump Street. They aren’t ready to commit to another directing gig just yet.

“We’re still trying to take a little bit of a nap before we figure out what our next thing is,” Miller said.

Spider-Verse director Rodney Rothman was writing 23 Jump Street. Then came the idea of a crossover between Jump Street and Men in Black. Now that Men in Black International is coming out, the crossover seems unlikely.

Lord and Miller currently have Spider-Verse in theaters, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which they wrote and produced for director Mike Mitchell, opens in theaters this weekend.

We’ll have more on Bless the Harts from TCA here at /Film.