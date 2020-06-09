Even though plenty of animated projects have been able to continue production after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the film and television industry around the world, Sony Pictures still ended up pushing back the release date for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel by six months, all the way back to the fall of 2022. That’s a long time to wait for a return to the Spider-Verse, but the good news is that production has officially started on the animated comic book sequel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Production Begins

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo ?? (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Nick Kondo was an animator on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and his work was clearly appreciated since he’s back for the sequel. Kondo has previously posted some little behind the scenes details on Instagram about his work on the movie, which included the scene where Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider-Crew from other dimensions are trying to hide on the ceiling from Miles’ roommate Ganke Lee.

Even though this is Kondo’s first day on the job, it’s possible that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel has been in production for a little while now. But this is the first we’ve officially heard about it from someone working on the movie, and we can’t wait to get a taste of where they’re taking Miles Morales next.

Before Into the Spider-Verse had even hit theaters, reports said a sequel was already in the works with Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter David Callaham on board to write the screenplay, and Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Joaquim Dos Santos set to direct.

What we heard previously was there will be a bigger focus on a romance blossoming between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, AA Spider-Gwen. In fact, we may catch up with them two years after the events of the first movie. Plus, Miles’ roommate Ganke will have a larger role to play in the sequel and Japanese Spider-Man will be making an appearance.

Even though the voice cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s believed that Shameik Moore will return as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Spider-Gwen. It remains unclear if we’ll see Jake Johnson, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Kimiko Glenn back as Peter B. Parker, Spider-Ham, Noir Spider-Man, and Peni Parker.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 doesn’t have an official title yet, but it’s set for release on October 7, 2022.