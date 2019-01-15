It’s been a week full of Marvel Studios mania. The week kicked off with a new trailer for Captain Marvel and it wrapped up with the mysterious teaser for Avengers: Endgame. However, let’s not forget that there are three movies coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, and the first trailer for the third and final one has been released.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has Peter Parker (Tom Holland) getting back to heroics, but the question is whether or not this movie takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War or after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Does the trailer help clarify? Find out by watching below.

Spider-Man Far From Home Trailer

The international version of the trailer opens with a completely different 30 seconds of footage:

This time Peter Parker and his pals are going overseas on a trip, but of course, trouble follows the webslinger even when he’s on vacation, forcing him to get caught up in action outside of New York City. But there’s no indication whatsoever as to where this falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. It just acts like you picked up with Spider-Man again and nothing else major has happened in his life, whether it’s from Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.

Jake Gyllenhaal takes post as the new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing one of Spider-Man’s signature villains, the genius known as Mysterio. But he’s not alone, because Michael Keaton will also be involved in some capacity as Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There’s not just a new villain, but a new look for our hero. In fact, there are two new looks for Spider-Man on the way. Spidey has a new suit inspired by his original design created by artist Steve Ditko, but he’ll also be suited up in a stealth suit that looks more like a SWAT Team member with Spider-Man eyes. It’s a much better option than the bright colored suit, especially if you need to get involved in spying overseas.

Speaking of spying, let’s not forget about Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders coming into the Spider-Man franchise as Nick Fury and Maria Hill. They’ll be good allies to have for whatever sneaking around Spidey needs to do this time.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.