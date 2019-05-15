Later this month, theme park guests will have the chance to step into a galaxy far, far away and ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland. But while we’re still waiting to see a full video of the ride itself, the official Disneyland Resort YouTube channel has published a video which takes us inside the queue area for one of the land’s most highly-anticipated attractions. Check it out below.



Smuggler’s Run Video

The level of detail here is as impressive as we’d hope, but is it just me, or is that one panel with flickering lights on it the only aspect of this video that seems active? According to this cross section diagram, that panel is an engineering station, but I’m wondering why it’s the only one area in this 360° video that features any flashing lights. That can’t be the case in the actual attraction, can it? In any case, I’m looking forward to seeing all of this in person (although I’m going to wait a while before I go, because I want to actually be able to breathe and hopefully take my time instead of being ushered out after a few hours).

But I’m afraid I must raise a very important and very nerdy concern here. This video (which, again, comes from an official Disney account) refers to this as the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run “chess room.” Shouldn’t it technically be the “dejarik room”? That’s the name of the fictional holographic game that’s played on this chess-style board in the movies. Or at the very least, the “holochess room”? They’ve referred to it as “holochess” in previous clips like this one:

We’ve heard time and again how Galaxy’s Edge is supposed to be a completely immersive experience that engulfs visitors into the world of Star Wars. Even the Coke bottles are shaped like reclaimed thermal detonators and feature the Aurebesh language. So why would they break their own reality here? Maybe someone will be able to get to the bottom of this totally necessary, incredibly vital question.

/Film’s Peter Sciretta will be heading to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the end of the month, so stay tuned for an in-depth report (or several) from him very soon. In the meantime, check out the land’s food menu, theme song, where to find some easter eggs, and much more.