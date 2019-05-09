Thousands of lucky people will be visiting Disneyland in order to explore Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in the first month of operation later this month and through most of June. However, it sounds like the early birds will be at somewhat of a disadvantage when it comes to the amount of time they’re able to spend on Batuu, because a colored wristband will help dictate when you’ll be asked to leave the Star Wars theme park expansion.

The first month of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge will be more of a soft opening period for the theme park expansion. In order to make sure as many people can enjoy the experience as possible during this window that lasts through June 23, guests will be given colored wristbands that will give you four hours to spend in the land.

Disney employees will be aware of which colored wristbands are still active for park experiences, ranging from the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to getting drinks at Oga’s Cantina and more. If you don’t have the right colored wristband, you won’t be granted entry and you’ll be asked to head out, just like Josh Gad was above when he tried to sneak into the park during a video presentation in the Galaxy’s Edge panel at Star Wars Celebration.

Disneyland vice president Kris Theiler explained to Inside the Magic:

“At a certain point, if we have to, then we’ll start to ask them to leave the land. Four hours is a long time in the land…Most guests are going to find that they’re ready to roll after four hours.”

That actually sounds fairly reasonable. After all, Smuggler’s Run will be the only ride operating in this first month Galaxy’s Edge is opening, and beyond that, the other experiences around Batuu won’t take nearly as long. However, depending on wait times for Smuggler’s Run, you might have less time to explore the park. Theiler says they hope to limit the line to less than two hours. But if that’s not the case, apparently accommodations and exceptions to the time limit will be made.

The goal for Disney is to keep visitors dispersed throughout the rest of the park so that they won’t head to Smuggler’s Run until the second or third hour of their time there. We’re not sure how exactly they’ll do that since piloting the Millennium Falcon will be the biggest deal for a lot of attendees.

Theiler says, “We want to try and make sure that people aren’t spending the whole time standing in the queue,” And if anyone gets unruly, Theiler added, “We’ll be utilizing the troopers to help us, for sure.”

The good news is if you’re looking to spend some time in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge anytime from June 24 onward, then you won’t have to worry about being kicked out after four hours. After this soft opening window, guests can walk around Batuu for the entire day if they want to. So in this case, it might be good that you don’t go visit Galaxy’s Edge right away.