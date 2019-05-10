Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens on May 31, and soon we’ll be able to see everything that Disneyland has been working on to bring guests into a galaxy far, far away. But before then, some new photos from inside the park have been revealed, and they show off how detailed the park expansion is, including a bunch of cool Easter eggs for Star Wars fans. See some of the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Easter eggs below.

The official D23 website revealed these photos offering a closer look at the meticulous details inside Galaxy’s Edge.

In addition to having a slew of cool collectibles and prop replicas for purchase, Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities will have plenty of items from within the Star Wars universe on display. Here you can see the various helmets of Imperial troops, including those from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars Rebels fans might be happy to see some Meiloorun fruit lying around Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo. They happen to be a favorite of Rebel hero Hera Syndulla, a character who was also mentioned on the loudspeaker in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

If you keep your eyes peeled around Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo, you’ll notice three linked Easter eggs by way of the three trailer-sized cargo pods that Strono Tuggs is off-loading into the hangar. As you can see above, there’s a number 80 stamped on this crate. Two other ones nearby (including one on board Tugg’s Grub) have the numbers 77 and 83 on them. This is a reference to all three original Star Wars films being released in 1977, 1980 and 1983.

Oh, look, it’s an IG series droid just chilling out insdie Dok-Ondar’s place. Is this a bounty hunter kind of IG droid looking for its next target, or just a droid looking for a place to relax? I’m getting you’ll find both in Batuu.

On board the Millennium Falcon, you’re bound to find plenty of couples recreating a certain romantic scene from The Empire Strikes Back where Han Solo and Princess Leia share an embrace before being interrupted by C-3PO. Surely plenty of cosplay pictures will be taken at this location.

As you’re leaving the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction, you’ll spot this rathtar imprint. However, that’s not just any imprint. That’s a rathtar frozen in carbonite. How they even got a rathtar into a carbon freezing chamber is beyond me, but congratulations to whoever pulled it off.

Meanwhile, back in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, you’ll find the heads of some familiar looking creatures from a galaxy far, far away. We’re hoping that tauntaun doesn’t smell quite so bad on the outside anymore now that it’s mounted on a wall. Meanwhile, that nexu on the still looks deadly ever after being stuffed as a trophy.

***

D23 has even more photos (albeit with fewer Easter eggs) over on their site. You can see the incredible detail that goes into making this expansion of Disneyland feel like it exists in the world of Star Wars. We’ll have plenty more about Galaxy’s Edge as we get closer to opening date and even more after our own Peter Sciretta actually gets inside to check it out himself. Stay tuned.