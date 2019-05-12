When Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opens later this month, many will certainly be spending most of their time waiting in line to ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run or throwing their money at various stores with tons of exclusive goods and collectibles, spending hours at a theme park can make you thirsty and hungry. Thankfully, Disney Parks has just unveiled the full menu of food and drinks that attendees can try out at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Oga’s Cantina, and the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

You’ll find complete meals at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. Described as “a multi-purpose transport shuttle docked on top of a large hangar,” here you’ll find Tugg’s Grub, a “traveling diner for diners traveling” run by Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs. The chef is said to be in high-demand for his skills in the kitchen, and he travels the galaxy in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede Transport that can be transformed into a mobile kitchen and restaurant. And currently it’s parked at the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Everything really does have a story in Galaxy’s Edge, even where the food itself comes from.

“In the Star Wars galaxy, due to the remote nature of the planet, Batuu has a deep history of “farm to table” style whole foods with cooking traditions that have been passed down generation to generation, influencing the dishes found in the outpost. Each dish tells a story of the local culture, drawing inspiration from unique spices, ingredients, and cooking techniques.”

Man, this is way more intricately thought out than I ever thought it would be. Here’s what you’ll be able to eat:

Entrées:

Smoked Kaadu Ribs – sticky pork ribs served with a blueberry corn muffin and cabbage slaw

Fried Endorian Tip-yip – crispy chicken served with roasted vegetable potato mash and herb gravy

Roasted Endorian Tip-yip Salad – marinated chicken served with mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and green curry ranch

Braised Shaak Roast (dinner only) – beef pot roast served with cavatelli pasta, wilted kale, and mushrooms

Ithorian Garden Loaf (dinner only) – plant-based “meatloaf” served with roasted vegetable potato mash, seasonal vegetables, and mushroom sauce

Even the vegetarian options at Tugg’s Grub sound pretty tasty. It all feels like it’s trying to be a little fancy for a restaurant in a once busy crossroads on the galaxy’s edge that has since been surpassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Sure, it’s a thriving spaceport still, and there’s an explanation for why this food is so fancy in the Black Spire Outpost, but I’m surprised they don’t go a little less elaborate with their food menu.

Kids’ Meals:

All Meals include choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Dasani Water

Yobshrimp Noodle Salad (Disney Check) – chilled shrimp served with noodles, vegetables and sweet orange dressing

A Taste of Takodana (Disney Check) – black bean hummus served with edible soil with nuts, chilled dipping vegetables, and multi-grain crisps

Fried Endorian Tip-yip – crispy chicken served with macaroni & cheese and seasonal vegetables

Normally the kids menu is full of more basic food choices, and while it does have some crispy chicken with macaroni and cheese and vegetables, the other two options with shrimp and hummus don’t sound very kid friendly, unless you have kids who already have jobs and their own house in an affluent suburb.

Desserts:

Oi-oi Puff – raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse

Batuu-bon – chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse and coffee custard

That’s right, the desserts can’t escape the upscale style of Cheff Tuggs either. But at least these desserts have an excuse for looking almost too aesthetically pleasing to eat since they’re supposed to be from a galaxy, far far away and look nothing like any dessert that I’ve ever had on Earth.

Specialty Beverages without Alcohol:

Moof Juice – Simply Fruit Punch and Simply Orange with chipotle-pineapple

Phattro – Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Odwalla Lemonade, and desert pear

Batuubucha Tea – Suja Pineapple Passionfruit Kombucha

It seems a little disappointing that you can’t get an alcoholic drink with your meal at Tugg’s Grub, but at least there’s a whole other part of Galaxy’s Edge where you can get plenty of unique alcoholic drinks.

Oga’s Cantina

Oga Garra runs the Black Spire Outpost’s unique pub that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy. She’s rarely around the cantina, which means patrons pay their bills remotely, and you’re not likely to see her around. At Oga’s you’ll be able to sip on these unique concoctions while also enjoying the return of DJ R-3X (or REX), the Star Tours pilot droid who is now bringing musical stylings to Oga’s Cantina.

Here’s the extensive menu of drinks you can partake in so your shouting children are a little more tolerable.

Concoctions with Alcohol

Featuring a wide range of classic and unique spirits found throughout the galaxy with a mixture of tastes and flavors to liven your taste buds.

Morning Specialties

Spiran Caf – Peru Alto Mayo Organic Joffrey’s Coffee, orange marmalade, rum, vanilla whipped cream, and citrus zest

Bloody Rancor – vodka, chile liqueur, spicy Bloody Mary mix, and rancor bone

Afternoon and Evening Specialties

Fuzzy Tauntaun – peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar, and “buzzz” foam

Jedi Mind Trick – grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice, and grapefruit bitters

The Outer Rim – silver tequila, açaí liqueur, lime juice, pure cane sugar, black salt, and exotic fruit purée

T-16 Skyhopper – vodka, melon liqueur, kiwi, and half & half

Dagobah Slug Slinger – reposado tequila, blue curaçao, citrus juices, ginger, herbs, and bitters

Jet Juice – bourbon, chile liqueur, açaí liqueur, white grape juice, and lemon juice

Yub Nub – pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juices, and passion fruit

Bespin Fizz – rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice, and cloud swirl

These mixed drinks sound amazing, and I like that the Bloody Rancor actually comes with a rancor bone as a snack to go along with it, just like a Bloody Mary would here on Earth. That coffee cocktail for the morning sounds excellent as well. But as someon who enjoys a good fruity alcoholic drink, I’m mostly interested in tossing back the afternoon and evening specialties, especially that Fuzzy Tauntaun.

Of course, if mixed drinks are just a little too much for you to handle at Galaxy’s Edge, Oga’s Cantina will have more basic options as well, including several different beers on tap, a hard cider, and wine.

Beers on Tap

Gold Squadron Lager

White Wampa Ale

Gamorrean Ale

Bad Motivator IPA

Cider on Tap

Spice Runner Hard Cider

Wine on Tap

Toniray

Imperial Guard

Concoctions without Alcohol

Showcasing a combination of beverages found throughout the galaxy which yield vibrant colors along with sweet, tangy, or savory taste and fruity or spicy flavors.

Morning Specialties:

Black Spire Brew – Cold Brew Joffrey’s Coffee, honey, falernum, passion fruit, and citrus

Moogan Tea – Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, chocolate milk, vanilla, and cinnamon

Tarine Tea – Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, peach, huckleberry, and mint

Blue Bantha – Blue Milk served chilled with bantha-inspired vanilla-butter sugar cookie

Afternoon and Evening Specialties:

Cliff Dweller – citrus juices, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine, and Seagram’s Ginger Ale

Hyperdrive (Punch It!) – Powerade Mountain Berry Blast, white cranberry juice, black cherry purée, and Sprite

Jabba Juice – Simply Orange with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe, and blueberry popping pearls

Blurrgfire – lemonade, pomegranate juice, and habanero-lime

Carbon Freeze – Powerade Lemon Lime, wild strawberry, blueberry, and green apple popping pears

Provision

Oga’s Obsession – lemonade, cotton candy flavor, and blueberry popping pearls with a bursting dried fruit mixture

Black Spire Outpost Marketplace

If you don’t have time to sit down for a full meal, maybe something a little more quick and basic will be up your alley. Ronto Roasters in the Back Spire Outpost Marketplace will find a former settler droid, 8D-JB, carefully turning the spit of meats, all cooked by a large podracing engine that’s firing up a barbecue pit. They even have their own specialty drinks, as well a milk stand.

Ronto Roasters Menu:

Food

Ronto Wrap – roasted pork and grilled sausage with peppercorn sauce and tangy slaw wrapped in pita

Nuna Turkey Jerky – choice of sweet or spicy

Specialty Beverages

Tatooine Sunset – Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Odwalla Lemonade, melon, and blueberry

Sour Sarlacc – Minute Maid Limeade, raspberry, and spicy mango

Meiloorun Juice – pineapple, Simply Lemonade with blueberry, white cranberry juice, lemon juice, and desert pear

Every single new drink sounds better than the last, though I’m not the biggest fan of my alcoholic drinks having any spice in them. All the fruity drinks without and extra spice sound right up my alley, especially paired with a delicious grilled sausage.

The Black Spire Outpost marketplace is also home to Kat Saka’s Kettle, which offers some snacks in the form of an Outpost Mix (a unique popcorn snack with a colorful blend of sweet and spicy flavors). And if you didn’t get your fill of Blue Bantha at Oga’s Cantina, there’s a Milk Stand serving up two local favorites: Blue Milk and Green Milk served as a frozen beverage. And it’s even non-dairy so all you lactose intolerant galaxy travelers can enjoy without running to the bathroom. Plus, Kat Saka will be the place you can get your hands on the special Coca-Cola bottles we heard about at Star Wars Celebration.

Milk Stand Menu:

Serving a frozen plant-based blend of coconut and rice milks

Blue Milk

Green Milk

Bubo Wamba Family Farms Novelty Drink Vessel.

Kat Saka’s Kettle Menu:

Outpost Popcorn Mix – colorful blend of sweet and spicy flavors, popped in coconut oil

MSE-6 Series Repair Droid Souvenir Popcorn Vessel

Specialty Bottled Beverages – Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Dasani

Thanks to Disney Parks for all this information on the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge food menu.