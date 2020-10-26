Production on movies and TV is far more challenging than it was at the beginning of 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic continuing to wreak havoc around the world (especially in the United States). But Marvel Studios keeps making moves to get their upcoming projects ready for release. As Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wraps up production in Sydney, Australia, shooting is just starting to begin on Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finished shooting over the weekend after the film’s release was recently pushed back to July 9, 2021, following the further delay of Black Widow to May 2021. Director Destin Daniel Cretton posted this image below to Instagram to celebrate the end of production from the set, surrounded by a bunch of blue screen on a soundstage.

Pictured with Cretton on the set are his wife Nikki Chapman, his sister and assistant costume designer Joy Cretton, and crew member Meng’er Zhang. But they weren’t the only ones celebrating the end of production with the director.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu also posted a photo on Instagram with Cretton to mark the end of production:

In an accompanying Facebook post (via The Wrap), Liu also wrote this to hype the forthcoming Marvel movie:

“That’s a wrap on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Nine months from now we will break records and make history as the first superhero movie to feature an ALL-ASIAN cast that kicks so much ass it’s not even funny. Well, that’s a lie; actually, it’s quite funny, too. For all of us who have been hated for the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it, NO MORE. This is OUR movie and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

As one superhero movie finishes production, another one is starting up back here in the United States.

Spider-Man 3 Starting Production Soon in Atlanta

Even though production on Spider-Man 3 technically began a little while ago in New York City, presumably with the second unit shooting some exterior footage, shooting hasn’t begun with the principal cast just yet. Tom Holland has been busy shooting Uncharted overseas, but the actor posted a video to Instagram last night (which has since been deleted), announcing that he’s arrived in Atlanta to start shooting the sequel. Thankfully, fans were quick to grab the video and post it elsewhere:

? OFICIAL: Tom Holland acabou de confirmar pelos seus storys que ele chegou em Atlanta para gravar "Homem-Aranha 3"! pic.twitter.com/KHDypZsrmS — Spider-Man Brasil ? (@SpideyManBR) October 26, 2020

The details surrounding Spider-Man 3 have been interesting to say the least. Not only will Benedict Cumberbatch have a key role as Doctor Strange, but Jamie Foxx has been reported to reprise his role as Electro in the movie, paving the way for the possibility of the multiverse to finally manifest itself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This could be the beginning of the Spider-Verse in the MCU too, and fans are hoping that we might see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield make some kind of appearance.

We’re bound to learn more about the forthcoming sequel as shooting begins with Tom Holland, as well as the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Tony Revolori as Peter’s high school adversary Flash Thompson.

Jon Watts is returning to direct Spider-Man 3, which is currently slated for release on December 17, 2021.