The Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, AKA Spider-Man 3, is about to get a little Strange. A new report reveals that Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is now a part of the film, suggesting that Strange is stepping into the mentor role for Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

THR has the scoop on Benedict Cumberbatch joining the Spider-Man 3 cast. This suggests a few things, specifically giving further credence to the theory that the Multiverse will play a major role in the film. The Multiverse was teased in Far From Home, but was ultimately revealed to be a rouse created by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. However, the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is called Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, implying that the real Multiverse is going to come into play. This could also explain the return of Jamie Foxx‘s Electro – who menaced a completely different version of Spidey – in Spider-Man 3.

The THR report adds that Strange will be stepping into the mentor role for Spidey. Tony Stark served as Peter Parker’s mentor in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Nick Fury (or rather, a Skrull disguised as Nick Fury) took over that job in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was set after Stark died at the end of Avengers: Endgame. I’m not sure if this is a fact, or something that THR is speculating. If Strange is going to serve as a mentor, I can’t help but ask: when the hell is the MCU Spider-Man going to be able to strike out on his own? Why does he constantly need a mentor?

Spider-Man 3 (or whatever it’s going to be called) and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness are both supposed to start shooting this month: Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta and Doctor Strange in London. I’m not sure how Cumberbatch is going to get between two sets, but I’ll let the folks at Marvel figure that out. That’s what they get paid for.

In addition to Tom Holland, Spider-Man franchise players Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, and Jacob Batalon are all expected to return. Writer-director Jon Watts is back as well. As of now, Spider-Man 3 is set to open on December 17, 2021, while Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for March 25, 2022. But of course, as the last few months have taught us, movie release dates are not set in stone right now and can change without a moment’s notice.