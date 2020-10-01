Here is something I’m 100% certain no one saw coming: the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is bringing back Jamie Foxx‘s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, even though that was a completely different franchise with a completely different Spider-Man. There’s some precedent for this, since Far From Home brought back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. But still…this is a bit weird, folks.

THR has the scoop on Jamie Foxx returning as Electro in the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, AKA Spider-Man 3 (not to be confused with the other Spider-Man 3). This is a bit surprising (or should I say shocking), since Foxx’s Electro is from a completely different Spidey franchise.

What could this mean? The best bet is that the Far From Home sequel is going to involve the Multiverse in some capacity. The Multiverse – different universes with different versions of various Marvel characters – is being set-up in the next Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Is that going to spill over into the third entry in the Marvel-Sony Spider-Man series? Maybe!

If so, this opens the door to all sorts of possibilities. Will Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker somehow run into the versions of the character played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Will other villains from the other Spider-Man franchises, like Willem Dafoe‘s Green Goblin, pop-up? I guess anything is possible – provided the actors in question are up for it.

While I’m definitely interested in the idea of all this crossover – it’s fun! – I can’t say I’m thrilled at the idea of Foxx’s Electro coming back. The Amazin Spider-Man 2 is a pretty bad movie, and Foxx’s Electro is one of the worst parts about it. I think Foxx can be a strong actor with the right material, but that film did him no favors. Of course, there’s always a chance this is will end up being fun little cameo and not a major role.

Plot details of the Far From Home sequel remain a mystery. Far From Home ended with Tom Holland’s Spidey having his secret identity exposed while also being framed for the drone attack caused by Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Quentin Beck/Mysterio. This will no doubt lead to major complications for everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man.

Cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are all expected to return, as is director Jon Watts. As of now, the release date is set for December 17, 2021, but that could always change.