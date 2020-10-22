After being in development for years, the big screen adaptation of the Uncharted video game franchise is finally on the way. Once slated to star Mark Wahlberg in the lead role of adventurer Nathan Drake, the movie now stars Spider-Man franchise lead Tom Holland, and the first photo of the actor looking as ruggedly handsome as possible has been revealed. Mark Wahlberg isn’t being left out in the wind either, because he’s still starring in the movie, but this time as Nathan’s mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Check out the Uncharted first look photos below, including a glimpse at a mysterious artifact.

Uncharted First Look Photo

Tom Holland posted the above shot to Instagram, introducing himself as Nathan Drake. The character in the Uncharted video game franchise is said to be a descendant of Sir Francis Drake, and he’s picked up the same habit of exploring the far corners of the world, looking for historic locations full of lost treasures. In the games, Drake uncovers the secrets of El Dorado and tracks down the lost pirate gold of Henry Avery, all while dealing with some nefarious enemies. But the Uncharted movie will act as more of a prequel, giving us a younger version of the character.

To pass the torch, Uncharted video game actor Nolan North stopped by the set to give the new Nathan Drake his seal of approval. North posted not only a photo of his meeting with Tom Holland on set, but a glimpse at a couple intriguing items:

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

In one photo, there’s a book open to a page about the explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Entertainment Weekly says the photo was tweeted from the official Twitter account for the upcoming film with this text, “The adventure begins. ‘Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ – Ferdinand Magellan.” However, it appears the marketing team might have changed things up a bit without letting them know, because that quote doesn’t appear in any posts on the film’s Twitter feed.

However, the other photo is potentially more intriguing as it features an artifact of some kind, and Nathan Drake freakin’ loves artifacts. It doesn’t appear to be anything from the video games, but that makes sense since this story seems to take place before the events of any of those games. The setting is certainly reminiscent of the levels and aesthetic seen in the video games.

Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali (Truth or Dare) and Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer is at the helm after a bunch of directors stepped down from the project, and we’re just hoping that he brings more to the table than simply being a gun for hire. After all, with Sony Pictures cycling through so many filmmakers, we can’t help but wonder how much creative clashing there was with the studio. Hopefully, everything works out.

Uncharted is currently slated for release in theaters on July 16, 2021.