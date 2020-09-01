‘Scream 5’ Adds ‘The Boys’ Star Jack Quaid

Scream 5 has snagged another potential victim…or possibly even a killer.

Paramount Pictures’ confusingly titled Scream, the upcoming fifth entry in its long-running horror film franchise, will feature The Boys star Jack Quaid in a mysterious role. Read what we know about the movie so far below.

Scream 5 Jack Quaid Casting

Paramount apparently thinks that using the title Scream 5 might throw off potential newcomers, so the studio is instead opting to ditch the numbering altogether for this new entry and call this one simply Scream, the same title as Wes Craven’s 1996 meta horror flick which changed the genre forever. Since Craven passed away in 2015, the directors of Ready or Not, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will be behind the camera this time.

Now Variety reports that Jack Quaid, who’s currently starring on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys and whose credits include Plus One, The Hunger Games, Logan Lucky, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, has now joined the cast – although disappointingly, the report states that “it’s unclear who Quaid will play in the movie.” If the production doesn’t want any information out there about his character, perhaps Quaid is playing the new killer.

But no, it can’t be that easy: the studio knows fans would think that, so this is clearly a double-bluff to make him look like the killer so we’re suspicious of him all the way through the movie…only for someone else to end up pulling off the Ghostface mask instead, drawing major gasps from the movie blog readers in the crowd. Then again, it could always be a classic triple-bluff, with Paramount being savvy enough to know that we’d be onto their double-bluff ploy and would therefore discount Quaid as the new killer, only for him to actually be revealed as the bad guy after all.

I guess you win this round, Paramount.

David Arquette is returning as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox is coming back to reprise her role as Gale Weathers, but it remains to be seen if the studio will be able to work out a deal with Neve Campbell to come back as Sidney Prescott, the classic “final girl” in every entry in this franchise thus far. Meanwhile, In the Heights star Melissa Barrera and Jane the Virgin alum Jenna Ortega are among the newer cast members to join this franchise relaunch. By the time this movie arrives, it will have been more than a decade since Scream 4 was released.

Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.