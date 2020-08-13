Even though director Wes Craven is no longer with us, the Scream franchise is marching forward with a fifth installment from the horror masters at Blumhouse Productions. Though the project is going by the title Scream and has been described as a reboot, it’s still bringing back cast members like David Arquette and Courteney Cox as the same characters they played in the original franchise. But what’s going on with franchise lead Neve Campbell? Well, if everything goes according to plan, Blumhouse is hoping she’ll be back for the movie too.

David Arquette is currently making the publicity rounds promoting his new movie Spree and a documentary about him called You Cannot Kill David Arquette that was meant to play South by Southwest earlier this year. While speaking with ComingSoon.net, Arquette talked about how they’re missing one of the key pieces of a Scream movie, director Wes Craven. Arquette said:

“I’ll definitely miss Wes, Wes was such an inspiration to me as a director and just a human being. He was such a kind soul, very smart, I could ask him anything and he would have really incredible insight.”

The good news is that the directing collective known as Radio Silence (specifically Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) appears to have the same spirit as Wes, and Arquette says “they want to carry on his traditions.” Those traditions include bringing back Scream creator Kevin Williamson as an executive producer, though this time he’s leaving the scripting duties up to James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). But Arquette also teased the possible return of arguably the most important Scream franchise cast member. The actor said:

“The fact that Kevin Williamson is involved and Courteney is back, and we hope that we can get Neve to commit too. It’ll be really great to bring everybody back together and continue Wes’ legacy.”

Neve Campbell was previously said to be in talks with Blumhouse about coming back for the sequel/reboot. But as of May, they were still negotiating, and the big sticking point seemed to be making production work in the age of coronavirus. It sounds like they haven’t ironed out all the details yet, but with both David Arquette and Courteney Cox on board already, hopefully they can keep nudging her in the right direction.

We still don’t have a lot of story details on the new Scream, but we know it will follow a woman returning to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. What we don’t know is if that someone is Sidney Prescott, or how the rest of the surviving trio from the original franchise is involved, but we’re interested to see what Radio Silence has in store for the series.