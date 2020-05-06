It would be weird to have a Scream sequel without Neve Campbell, and thankfully, the makers of Scream 5 realize that. Campbell has revealed she’s had “conversations” about returning for the latest Scream movie, which is in the hands of Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. And while Campbell has reservations about doing a Scream movie without Wes Craven, she’s not entirely against the idea.

Will Sidney Prescott be back for more Scream? It’s certainly possible. Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Neve Campbell confirmed she’s had some conversations about reprising what is arguably her most famous role:

“We’re having conversations – I have been approached about it. The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out…We’re negotiating, so we’ll see.”

Campbell added that she was “really apprehensive about doing another Scream” without original franchise director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. However, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are directing the upcoming sequel, reached out to her, and that might’ve sealed the deal. “The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me,” Campbell said. “So we’ll see. Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it.”

Campbell played final girl Sidney Prescott in all four Scream films, starting with 1996’s Scream. In fact, Scream is one of the rare horror franchise that kept its main players – Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette – present for its entire run (so far). And while it might be nice for Sidney to finally catch a break, and not find herself stalked by more killers, having Campbell back in the fifth film would be a big deal. I only have one suggestion: don’t you dare kill Sidney off. I know someone out there probably has the bright idea to have Sidney take on the Drew Barrymore role from the first film. That is, the victim who gets killed before the title card launches us into the main plotline. To bump Sidney of after she’s survived for so long would seem really cheap. Thankfully, Campbell likely understands that.

“I’m so grateful for these films,” Campbell said. “I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”