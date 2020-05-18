The new Scream movie – which is either Scream 5 or a Scream reboot, depending on who you ask – is bringing back David Arquette. Arquette will once again play Dewey Riley, the local cop who found himself stabbed over and over again in the franchise – but lived to tell the tale. The news of Arquette’s return comes on the heels of star Neve Campbell confirming she’s had discussions about returning as well. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the team behind Ready or Not, are directing a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

While people will no doubt continue to refer to this as a reboot, it’s probably safe to assume now that the next Scream movie is a direct sequel to the original franchise. Not only is there talk of Neve Campbell returning, but David Arquette is officially back as Dewey Riley. “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new, Arquette said (via Bloody Disgusting). “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Arquette isn’t the only franchise player back for more. Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, is involved with the project as well, serving as executive producer. “I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream,” Williamson said. “Their take on the movie is both original, inventive, and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Regarding the project, co-writer James Vanderbilt said: “Just the fact that we get to sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new Scream movie is a dream come true for me. For years I’ve wanted to see a new Scream movie, and now we get to help make one. We want this to be a love letter to the movies Wes and Kevin created together and to the fans.”

Plot details remain secret, but Variety adds that “other legacy cast members” are also being courted to return along with Arquette. Seeing as Courtney Cox is the only other main star other than Arquette and Campbell who survived the entire franchise, she’s likely being sought after to return as well. But that’s just a guess on my part.