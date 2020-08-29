There has been an endless amount of shuffling of movie release dates this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the bigger movies that was originally intended to arrive this fall was Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins from Paramount Pictures. The action adventure movie based on the Hasbro toyline would have hit theaters in October, but the studio chose to remove it from the 2020 release calendar altogether. Now Paramount has set the movie for release in 2021, and they’ve also given release dates to new installments of the Scream and Paranormal Activity franchises and more

Paramount Pictures announced a handful of new release dates in a post on Twitter this past Friday. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has been delayed an entire year with a new release date on October 22, 2021. That puts it up against the sequel to the animated Addams Family movie. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) and stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular ninja from the G.I. Joe action figure line.

Earlier in the year, Paramount has set an untitled Billie Holiday biopic, previously known as The United States vs Billie Holiday, for release on February 12, 2021. Directed by Lee Daniels, the movie will star Andra Day as the revered jazz singer. The cast also includes Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Arriving later in the fall after Snake Eyes, Paramount has some family friendly fare on the way with an adaptation of the children’s book series Clifford the Big Red Dog set for release on November 5, 2021. Directed by Walt Becker (Wild Hogs, Old Dogs), the film is a live-action and computer animated hybrid starring Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, with a supporting cast that includes John Cleese, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier and more.

On the horror side of things, Paramount has given release dates to the next installments of the Scream and Paranormal Activity franchises. The new Scream, directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will arrive in January 14, 2022. Courteney Cox and David Arquette are reprising their franchise roles, and Neve Campbell is expected to return as well. Meanwhile, the new untitled Paranormal Activity, the seventh installment in the horror film series, is now set to release on March 4, 2022. We know next to nothing about the new movie, other than franchise writer and director Christopher Landon is consulting on the project and Jason Blum is again producing. So we’ll have to wait for more details.

As film production slowly returns and movie theaters begin opening, we can probably expect many more schedule changes and new release dates announces as studios start to get their ducks in a row. However, with theaters still being in a precarious situation due to the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, there’s no guarantee that these schedule changes will stick. It’s always possible for more delays in the future if things don’t get better sooner than later.