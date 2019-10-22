On the October 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman for an in depth reaction and analysis of the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer.

Opening Banter: Did you get tickets?

In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Breakdown: Long Have We Waited for This

All the other stuff you need to know: