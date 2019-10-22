Podcast: In-depth Reaction & Analysis of the Final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer
Posted on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman for an in depth reaction and analysis of the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer.
Opening Banter: Did you get tickets?
In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Breakdown: Long Have We Waited for This
- VLOG: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Reaction: We Got Emotional!
- How Ralph McQuarrie is Still Influencing the Final Chapter of the ‘Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga
- ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Brings the Skywalker Saga to an End
- New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Promo Features a Familiar Ship Among the Resistance Fleet
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.