The newest Star Wars movie doesn’t need lightspeed to shatter the sound barrier — or in this case, the Atom Tickets pre-sales record. Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ticket pre-sales went live on Monday night, and within the first hour, Episode 9 had already set a new record for ticket pre-sales.

Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame set a new record for first-hour ticket sales, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just blew it out of the sky. Atom Tickets reports that the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ticket pre-sales set a new first-hour record for the ticket-buying service, out-selling Avengers: Endgame by a staggering 45%.

This bodes well for the box office performance of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Endgame would go on to rake in $2.79 billion globally, dethroning Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time (unadjusted for inflation). According to Atom Tickets, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the most anticipated movie this fall, which points to a sky-high box office haul when the film hits theaters this December.

Here are the top 5 movies with the best first hour of sales, per Atom Tickets:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Infinity War Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: Rogue One

Advance tickets for the highly anticipated final installment of the Skywalker Saga went on sale on Monday night at 5 p.m. PT, just a few hours before the launch of the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. The start of ticket sales took fans by surprise, as the pre-sale was supposed to begin with the launch of the trailer, but instead went live a few hours early. But despite that unexpected start, that didn’t stop Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from hitting lightspeed on its ticket sales.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.