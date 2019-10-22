‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Sets New Record for Most Ticket Pre-Sales in First Hour
Posted on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The newest Star Wars movie doesn’t need lightspeed to shatter the sound barrier — or in this case, the Atom Tickets pre-sales record. Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ticket pre-sales went live on Monday night, and within the first hour, Episode 9 had already set a new record for ticket pre-sales.
Earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame set a new record for first-hour ticket sales, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just blew it out of the sky. Atom Tickets reports that the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ticket pre-sales set a new first-hour record for the ticket-buying service, out-selling Avengers: Endgame by a staggering 45%.
This bodes well for the box office performance of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Endgame would go on to rake in $2.79 billion globally, dethroning Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time (unadjusted for inflation). According to Atom Tickets, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the most anticipated movie this fall, which points to a sky-high box office haul when the film hits theaters this December.
Here are the top 5 movies with the best first hour of sales, per Atom Tickets:
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: Rogue One
Advance tickets for the highly anticipated final installment of the Skywalker Saga went on sale on Monday night at 5 p.m. PT, just a few hours before the launch of the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. The start of ticket sales took fans by surprise, as the pre-sale was supposed to begin with the launch of the trailer, but instead went live a few hours early. But despite that unexpected start, that didn’t stop Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from hitting lightspeed on its ticket sales.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.