It’s been a long time coming, but the end of the Skywalker Saga is almost here. That’s not to say there will be no more Star Wars projects – Disney is already cooking up a bunch for their streaming service Disney+, and there are movies involving David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Rian Johnson still in the mix. But this December, the long journey that began back in 1977 will come to a close. And the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is here to give us another look at what director J.J. Abrams has in store.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

With the launch of the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, advance tickets go on sale for the highly anticipated film, which follows “The surviving Resistance [as they face] the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.” You can buy tickets on Fandango here.

As is the case with all new Star Wars movies pre-release, there are more questions than answers about The Rise of Skywalker. Is the Emperor really back? Will this story retcon the details about Rey’s parents that we learned in The Last Jedi? Is Rey going to the Dark Side? Will Rey and Kylo finally stop fighting and start smooching, as so many internet fans want? How does Luke, who technically died in the previous film, figure into things? And just what the hell does that title mean? These answers will presumably be answered this December, but for now, let’s all sit back and enjoy this trailer.

The stacked cast includes new and familiar faces: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid. Previously unused footage of the late Carrie Fisher will also be employed to give Leia a part to play in this final installment.

I’ve enjoyed the new Star Wars films so far. I thought The Force Awakens was incredibly entertaining, and I personally consider The Last Jedi to be the best Star Wars movies ever made. But I remain slightly apprehensive about this concluding chapter. Will The Rise of Skywalker stick the landing and give us a satisfying conclusion? I sure hope so. But even if the film ends up disappointing, I’ll be happy to see these characters one last time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, 2019.