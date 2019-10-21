In case you didn’t hear, tonight brings a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer during Monday Night Football on ESPN. In fact, Disney and Lucasfilm are making such a big deal out of this that they even have promo commercials advertising the arrival of what they’re calling the final trailer. In those promos are a few seconds of footage from the new trailer, which includes a shot of a massive Resistance fleet, there’s a familiar ship present that may please some fans.

Our old pal Germain Lussier brought this to our attention in the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker promo:

Okay, I repeat, THE GHOST IS IN RISE OF SKYWALKER. Look on the right. (H/T @Jwhitbrook for the GIF) pic.twitter.com/LBSINaK2pJ — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 21, 2019

There are two new shots in this quick promo. The first features TIE Fighters flying towards some kind of ice mountain that appears to be reflecting off a pristine, still body of water. But it’s the second shot that we’re most interested in.

Not only does that shot feature a massive fleet of ships that looks like they’re heading towards the largest space battle that Star Wars has ever seen on the big screen, but if you look just to the right before the Millennium Falcon shows up, you’ll see a ship that resembles the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels. For those who haven’t watched Rebels, this is the ship we’re talking about:

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Ghost was spotted in a Star Wars movie, because it appeared twice in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Hera Syndulla was even called over the Rebel base’s loudspeaker at one point in the movie. Again, that doesn’t guarantee this specific ship is still around after all this time. After all, there could be another VCX-100 light freighter that’s joined the fleet. But it would make the most sense for this just to be an Easter egg for Star Wars Rebels fans.

However, even though that ship looks like the Ghost, that doesn’t necessarily mean Hera Syndulla and her Star Wars Rebels crew are on board. After all, the animated series was set five years before Star Wars: A New Hope, and it’s been over 30 years since then. Who knows what all those characters are up to now? We’re not expecting to see any of them pop up in The Rise of Skywalker, but you never know with the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

It’s worth noting that with the sheer number of ships in that fleet that there might be a bunch of Easter eggs to be found. There’s even what appears to be a U-wing (first seen in Rogue One) in the background before the Millennium Falcon appears. It’s hard to make out with a low resolution video, but if the Resistance is using every ship they can get, it would stand to reason that plenty of recognizable ships will show up.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, 2019. Tickets go on sale tonight after the new trailer debuts.