A new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer has been confirmed to debut during ESPN’s Monday Night Football on October 21 during the halftime show of the game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. There have been rumblings of this new trailer in the past couple weeks, but Disney and Lucasfilm officially confirmed the rumors with a press release today.

Immediately following the new trailer, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets will officially be on sale at all participating theaters and online ticket outlets like Fandango. But if you’re looking to have the ultimate Star Wars experience to send the Skywalker saga out with a bang, AMC Theatres will be hosting a marathon of all of the trilogies leading up to the debut of The Rise of Skywalker, and it’ll debut for those hardcore fans a little earlier than the other Thursday night preview screenings.

The final trailer. Tune in to Monday Night Football on @ESPN to watch it live. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/QAme0H5j0D — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football begins at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT. Since halftime is entirely dependent on how the gameplay flows throughout the evening, there’s no exact time that the trailer will air on television. But even if you don’t have cable or a live TV subscription to watch the game, it will undoubtedly be online as soon as it debuts, so keep your eyes peeled and your ears to the ground.

As for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets, Fandango has confirmed that they will be on sale immediately after the trailer debuts. Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement:

“It’s the end of an era, and fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that began more than four decades ago. ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is truly among the biggest and most anticipated films ever, and we are beyond excited to see how this momentous chapter in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling nears its end.”

If you go to Fandango, AMC Theatres and the websites of various other movie theater chains and online movie ticket outlets, you’ll find the entire list of showtimes available so you can better plan your Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker viewing experience with your friends. It appears the earliest time for Thursday night previews is 6pm, and there are plenty of other showtimes planned into the late evening as well.

However, if you want to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with all of the history that came before it, AMC Theatres has you covered. It appears they’ll be the only major theater chain offering a marathon of the nine primary Star Wars films, and they’ll be playing them in chronological order, as indicated on this poster teasing the 27-hour marathon event:

Sorry, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story. This marathon is only for the key chapters in the Skywalker saga.

Back when Star Wars: The Force Awakens came to theaters, I took part in the marathon leading up to the Thursday night preview of the movie, and it was truly a fun experience. It was an exhausting one to say the least, but it was a blast to see that movie first with some of the biggest Star Wars fans in the area.

As of now, it doesn’t look like there’s a complete list of theaters that will be participating in the 27-hour Star Wars marathon, so you’ll have to check online as soon as tickets go on sale Monday evening. We’ll let you know if we hear any more specific details. Otherwise, may the Force be with you.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019 but preview screenings start December 19.

You can watch the most recently released teaser trailer from this past summer right here.