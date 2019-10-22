Last night, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer debuted (and tickets went on sale a couple hours earlier at a record-breaking pace, even though they weren’t supposed to be available until after the trailer arrived), and it’s all anyone could talk about online afterwards. A plethora of new footage was unleashed last night, and while it doesn’t really give us any details about the actual story at the center of this last chapter of the Skywalker saga, there are plenty of interesting details to pick up on. So let’s dig into them with our extensive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer breakdown.

The Lucasfilm logo fades into a jungle planet. Many have theorized that the movie could return to Endor, and this is where the jungle scenes in the marketing so far have taken place. However, thanks to a new edition of Star Wars Monopoly on the way, it appears this planet, where a new Resistance base is located, is called Ajan Kloss.

In this shot, Rey tosses aside a helmet as she runs through the jungle with her lightsaber ignited, and she’s clearly determined in her training. Some thought this helmet was the same as the one Luke used to do his training aboard the Millennium Falcon, but if you go look at that helmet, you’ll see this one is distinctly different (though it does have the same visor to block vision).

Rey leaps across a big cliff in the jungle, and she appears to have no reservations about her abilities in that regard. Not only does she have the Force to help her in these situations, but let’s not forget that she was scavenging Star Destroyers on her home planet of Jakku by herself. She’s no stranger to exerting herself.

But suddenly, a crosscut shows Rey leaping from one broken structure to the next in what is likely the destroyed remains of the Death Star glimpsed in the end of the first teaser trailer from Star Wars Celebration. The shot does feel reminiscent of her scavenging days in The Force Awakens, so she should have no problem navigating this decaying space station.

We get a close-up of Rey, looking determined, sweat glistening on her face, her clothes dirty. But that look on her face tells us she knows where she’s going. But what is she going to find when she gets there? We just might find out later in the trailer.

Throughout the shots of Rey training and exploring the Death Star, we’ve heard Finn’s voiceover say, “It’s an instinct. A feeling. The Force brought us together.” Finn and Rey have had a close bond since meeting in The Force Awakens, and it appears he’s learned a lot about what the Force can accomplish since then. How will their relationship end up in this movie? It clearly won’t be romantic, but a later shot reveals some possible turmoil.

Back to training on Ajan Kloss, we get a wide shot where you can barely see Rey, her lightsaber still ignited. The camera is swooping towards her and then past her, presumably to the new location of the Resistance’s base. Perhaps that’s where Rey is racing towards, and she arrives just in time for…

A Resistance meeting! Admittedly, we’re not sure that this meeting is taking place on Ajan Kloss. There’s no indication of jungle surroundings. This could easily be a Resistance meeting before the massive final battle with the First Order. If you look closely, you’ll see Poe Dameron is at the center of this meeting, and Lando Calrissian is there, too. C-3PO can be seen glistening, and the Mon Calamari that could be Admiral Ackbar’s son is in attendance as well. We also think this is the seen where Jeff Garlin makes an appearance.

Everyone in the Resistance certainly seems to be in a hurry in this scene, featuring the first shot of Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico that we’ve seen from The Rise of Skywalker. If you’ll look in the background, you’ll see Dominic Monaghan, whose character hasn’t been named in the marketing yet, as well as Billie Lourd as Lieutenant Connix. Are they evacuating their jungle base on Ajan Kloss? Monaghan’s character certainly looks worried and hurried, and he’s trying to get Rose to come with them as she looks on at something off-camera that has her equally as worried.

During these shots of the Resistance, we hear Poe Dameron saying, “We’re not alone. Good people will fight if we lead them.” When Poe Dameron, Finn, and Chewbacca turn around, they look a little concerned about what’s happening off-camera, too. Has the First Order suddenly discovered their base (again)? That would explain everyone else rushing.

Also, check out Poe Dameron’s new orange X-wing there next to them. We’re not sure what happened to his black X-wing, but maybe that’s a story told in the books or comics that fill in the gaps between movies.

Could this be what Poe, Finn, and Chewie are looking at? When I first saw this shot, I thought it was just a CR90 corvette (like the Tantive IV Rebel Blockade Runner from the opening of Star Wars: A New Hope) making a landing on the planet. But then I wondered if this ship was making a crash landing. The ship doesn’t seem to be damaged though, so maybe it’s just making an emergency takeoff as I initially suspected.

The roll call for our heroes continues with another wide shot of Rey with her lightsaber ignited, this time on some of the remains of the destroyed second Death Star from Return of the Jedi. The ocean crashes around her as we hear her voiceover say, “People keep telling me they know me.”

Then the trailer cuts to this determined shot of Rey as her voiceover sounds a little more stern when she says, “No one does.” The reason for the look on her face becomes clear as suddenly…

Kylo Ren appears on the same platform out of the heavy mists of the crashing ocean, his lightsaber ready for battle. The tempting voiceover says, “But I do,” continuing to tantalize fans wondering if a Rey and Kylo relationship could blossom out of all this (though it would require redemption for Ben Solo).

I love the way Kylo Ren wields his lightsaber in this scene too. He flips it around to put the blade behind him. It looks like we might see a slightly different kind of fighting style from him this time, which is probably for the best since his previous bout with Rey didn’t go very well.