We’ve just over a couple months away from seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means we’ll be learning more and more about the final chapter of the Skywalker saga as new details emerge from merchandise (including Triple Force Friday this week), marketing and more. However, it’s surprising to learn about a new cast member that we didn’t know about before. In this case, it’s a veteran comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star who has surprisingly confirmed their involvement in the movie.

While appearing on the Podcast: The Ride theme park podcast, comedian Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs) let slip that he has a small role in the upcoming Rise of Skywalker. After one of the show’s hosts mentions R2-D2 and C-3PO during a segment, Garlin flat out says, “You know I’m in the new Star Wars.”

Initially, this felt like it could have been a gag done by Jeff Garlin, known for having a very dry sense of humor, but as the conversation continues, it’s clear that he’s not joking. The host even appears to have known about it before, because he responds, “I know that, but I thought it was a secret.” Garlin responds, “I guess it is, but I don’t have any lines.”

So Jeff Garlin appears in the movie, and while he didn’t give away any important details, he added:

“I’m one of those people that’s in it, and you go, ‘Who’s that? That looks–because I think people will know that it’s me…I’m not gonna tell the tell, I don’t want to do that. But I am in it. I work with the [C-3PO] guy, who, by the way, wears the outfit literally. He’s a very proper, very kind gentleman. But he takes it very seriously. Crazy seriously […] He was very focused and serious.”

For his part, Garlin says he did a lot to distract everyone and “fuck things up,” though not necessarily on purpose. Apparently whatever or whoever Garlin is playing takes up a sizeable amount of space, because there were instances where he would move slightly in the shot, and director J.J. Abrams would tell him not to move a certain way because he would end up taking up most of the frame. Plus, he got to have a little bit of fun riffing a line about building a puppet theater and making fresh pancakes for everybody, but that’s just for the entertainment of the editors who get to comb through the dailies.

During the conversation, Garlin also revealed that his body was scanned to create an action figure of his character as well. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see this action figure on shelves. I’m willing to bet that almost every character gets scanned just in case they end up wanting to make a toy out of them. At the very least, it sounds like Garlin’s character will be on the side of the Resistance. So we’ll have to keep an eye out for Jeff Garlin in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it opens on December 18, 2019.

UPDATE: This tweet sent our way believes this character revealed at Star Wars Celebration is Jeff Garlin: