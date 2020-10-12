We will see Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ soon. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring McGregor, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel films, is set to begin filming this March, the actor revealed. While no official release date has yet been set for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, this means we can probably expect the series to debut sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

There’s no better spokesperson for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series than Ewan McGregor, and the actor keeps dishing out the details for the Disney+ Star Wars series that will feature him reprising his role as the Jedi Master. During a Zoom appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show on Friday, McGregor revealed that Disney+’s yet-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to begin filming in March 2021:

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year.”

This aligns with McGregor’s previous statements, in which he teased that the series would begin filming in spring 2021. Production on the series, which was first announced in August 2019, was delayed when writer Hossein Amini left the project in January 2020. Joby Harold came on board to rewrite the scripts in April 2020, delaying production into 2021. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic probably didn’t help matters.

McGregor first revealed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was in development last year as a six-episode standalone series. He would give more teases as the year went on, revealing plans to use The Mandalorian‘s LED technology on the series, as well as insight into how the project went from being a feature film about the further adventures of his breakout character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy into a straight-to-Disney+ TV series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being helmed by director Deborah Chow (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) and penned by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword writer Joby Harold. Details of the revamped version of the scripts are being guarded incredibly closely at this point, but we assume it will still feature a young Luke Skywalker in some capacity. The earlier iteration of the series was going to be set eight years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and was rumored to feature a bearded Jar-Jar Binks, but those details could change.

Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) also serve as executive producers. Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s executive vice president of production, will serve as co-producer.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series does not have a release date yet. See McGregor’s full interview below.