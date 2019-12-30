Baby Yoda could have some competition in the sci-fi moppet department. A new casting rumor has sprung up around the yet-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series in development at Disney+. The series, which is set to star Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master, is reportedly looking for an actor to play a young Luke Skywalker living on Tatooine.

Could Baby Yoda soon be joined by Baby Luke over at Disney+? That seems like it could be the case, according to a new rumor regarding the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series cast. According to Daniel Richtman (via LRM Online), Lucasfilm is looking for an actor to play a young version of Luke Skywalker on the Obi-Wan show. /Film can confirm that this is the case, per a source close to us.

There are no details yet on what age range young Luke Skywalker will be, or even if he will play a major part on the series. But based on the plot details we know, the series takes place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which means this Luke will likely be around 8 years old. This also suggests that we’ll see Owen Lars return; I wonder if they’ll try to get Joel Edgerton back to reprise the role.

No other details have been confirmed about the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, which is set to be directed by Deborah Chow, who has recently directed two episodes of The Mandalorian. The new series, which is eying a production start date in 2020, will be written by Hossein Amini (The Alienist, Drive), who serves as executive producer alongside Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s executive vice president of production, will serve as co-producer.

McGregor confirmed at Disney’s D23 Expo in August that he would be reprising his role as the wise and dashing Jedi Master in the Disney+ series, and later revealed that the show will be six one-hour episodes that will take place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. “The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV. The Jedi Order was falling apart,” McGregor said earlier this fall. “It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

It’s likely we’ll see how Obi-Wan deals with a life of isolation on Tatooine, though we can probably expect his past (especially his old enemy Darth Maul, who returned in Solo) come back to haunt him. But with a young Luke set to appear, perhaps we’ll see a little more of his domestic side of life, too.