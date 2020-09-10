An Obi-Wan Kenobi project has been floating around in the ether so long, it’s almost surreal when we get real concrete details. But star Ewan McGregor is eager to give updates on his highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, which he confirmed will be a single, standalone season. But McGregor did leave open the possibility of more.

In a recent interview he conducted with ET Online, McGregor confirmed that the upcoming untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will be only one season long. But, perhaps if the series is a hit for Disney, he left the possibility of more to come:

“As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?”

McGregor also confirmed that we won’t be waiting too much longer for the show. Cameras are scheduled to start rolling in spring 2021, despite current pandemic restrictions, which means we could get the debut of the series as soon as late next year or early 2022. That would be in line with a French Disney+ presentation back in April that slotted the premiere of the live-action Obi-Wan series for 2022.

“Spring next year we start,” McGregor revealed of production plans. “I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think.”

McGregor has been the most consistent spokesperson for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ project, first revealing that the series was in development last year as a six-episode series. He would give more teases as the year went on, revealing plans to use The Mandalorian‘s LED technology on the series, as well as insight into how the project went from being a feature film about the further adventures of his breakout character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, into a straight-to-Disney+ TV series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being helmed by director Deborah Chow (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) and penned by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword writer Joby Harold. Details of the revamped version of the scripts are being guarded incredibly closely at this point, but we assume it will still feature a young Luke Skywalker in some capacity. The earlier iteration of the series was going to be set eight years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and was rumored to feature a bearded Jar-Jar Binks, but those details could change.

Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) also serve as executive producers. Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s executive vice president of production, will serve as co-producer.