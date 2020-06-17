The Mandalorian‘s new “Stagecraft” technology, which uses a rear-projected LED screen to create a reactive environment, is considered the most groundbreaking new film technology since the green screen. So it’s no wonder that Disney+ plans to use it for one of its most anticipated Star Wars series. The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will use the same technology as that pioneered by The Mandalorian, according to star Ewan McGregor, who shared vague new details about the yet-untitled series.

In an interview with ACE Universe, McGregor teased new details about the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, which would see the actor reprising his role as the Jedi Master from the Star Wars prequels. In answer to a question about what lessons McGregor may take with him from his prior experience in the Star Wars franchise, the actor gave enthusiastic confirmation that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series would employ the same Stagecraft technology that earned The Mandalorian so much buzz:

“I think I am going to enjoy it much more…(the prequels) were all blue screen and green screen and it was hard to imagine, but nowadays I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set. I don’t know if you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian series, but they employ that incredible screen…it’s pretty amazing. It makes you feel like you’re in the place, it’s going to feel realer for us as actors. And I think we’ll be using some of that technology on our show.”

The Stagecraft tech, which uses a rear-projected LED screen to create a reactive environment that essentially works as an immersive real-time green screen, will certainly be a step up from the much-maligned CG technology of the prequels in which McGregor starred — though to be fair, at the time, that tech was also considered cutting edge. But the Stagecraft’s blending of digital and practical technology will likely stand the test of time better than the less-impressive CGI of the Star Wars prequels.

You can watch the rest of the ACE Universe interview below, in which McGregor begins to talk about star Wars at the six-minute mark, revealing nothing else except that the Disney+ series does not have an official title yet and that he knows what the story will entail:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being helmed by director Deborah Chow (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) and penned by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword writer Joby Harold. It’s due to start production early next year.