It hasn’t been very long since we learned about the new Ghostbusters sequel in the works. The film will go back to the mythology of the original franchise and pick up 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. While we don’t know of any returning cast members from the original movies just yet, a couple new stars have already been signed up to join the new Ghsotbusters sequel cast.

Variety reports Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has been recruited as one of the young cast members of the film. That might seem a little on the nose since not too long ago he strapped on a proton pack as a Halloween costume for the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix. In fact, director Jason Reitman was said to be a little leery about hiring any of the kids from Stranger Things considering the connections between the TV series and film franchise. However, it seems that Finn Wolfhard’s audition was so good that he just couldn’t help it.

Meanwhile, Gone Girl and Fargo star Carrie Coon (who recently played a villain in Avengers: Infinity War) will be joining him. She’ll be playing his single mother. And you couldn’t ask for a better actress for this kind of role right now. Coon has long-deserved a breakout role, and since this one won’t cover her with digital effects like Avengers: Infinity War, this will hopefully get her even more recognition.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any other new character details or plot snippets for us to sink our teeth into. There’s no indication as to how these characters will connect to the original Ghostbusters universe, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Dan Aykroyd plays a kind of Doc Brown character who ends up befriending Finn Wolfhard. He’ll probably reluctantly teach him all about the paranormal work he and the rest of the Ghostbusters used to do, and then they’ll go back in time…er, bust ghosts.

There might be other young characters still left to be cast since an ensemble of youngsters was rumored when the project was first announced, so we’ll keep our ears to the ground for more details.

The new Ghostbusters sequel has already faced backlash from those who are upset about Ghostbusters: Answer the Call being put on the backburner. And Jason Reitman himself took some heat for some misconstrued comments he made recently. But he threw some water on the flames, and hopefully we can move forward without starting any additional fires.

Production is supposed to begin this summer in order to meet the July 10, 2020 release date. Stay tuned for more.