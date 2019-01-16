Last night, word broke that Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, was working on a top-secretGhostbusters project (let’s call it Ghostbusters 3 for now). Now, a Ghostbusters 3 teaser has dropped, giving us a stylish – but mostly detail-free – look at the movie. Don’t expect to see any of the new Ghostbusters here. Instead, this footage gives off some Stranger Things-vibes. Watch the Ghostbusters 3 teaser below.

Ghostbusters 3 Teaser

The trailer initially premiered over at Entertainment Weekly.

Well, this is unexpected. Here’s a recap: last night, word broke about a new Ghostbusters movie, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. The younger Reitman has been working on the film in secret for a while, but now the ghost is out of the trap. The movie is said to focus on four teenagers – two girls and two boys – who become new Ghostbusters. The minute I heard that, I immediately assumed this new film was going to go for a Stranger Things-style approach. And this teaser seems to confirm that, at least in my mind. If the ECTO-1 didn’t show up at the very end of this footage, it could very easily double as a teaser for a new season of Stranger Things.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman told EW. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

I remain a little skeptical of this whole endeavor. I don’t dislike Jason Reitman as a filmmaker, but he seems all wrong to make a Ghostbusters movie. I also really don’t like the idea of “teen Ghostbusters,” at all. But I’m willing to give this a chance. I’ll freely admit I felt a tinge of nostalgia when Elmer Bernstein’s famous, creepy music from the original film kicked-in here.

Ghostbusters 3, or whatever it’s going to be called, will arrive in 2020.