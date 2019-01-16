‘Ghostbusters 3’ Teaser Unveils Jason Reitman’s Secret ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel
Posted on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Last night, word broke that Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, was working on a top-secretGhostbusters project (let’s call it Ghostbusters 3 for now). Now, a Ghostbusters 3 teaser has dropped, giving us a stylish – but mostly detail-free – look at the movie. Don’t expect to see any of the new Ghostbusters here. Instead, this footage gives off some Stranger Things-vibes. Watch the Ghostbusters 3 teaser below.
Ghostbusters 3 Teaser
The trailer initially premiered over at Entertainment Weekly.
Well, this is unexpected. Here’s a recap: last night, word broke about a new Ghostbusters movie, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. The younger Reitman has been working on the film in secret for a while, but now the ghost is out of the trap. The movie is said to focus on four teenagers – two girls and two boys – who become new Ghostbusters. The minute I heard that, I immediately assumed this new film was going to go for a Stranger Things-style approach. And this teaser seems to confirm that, at least in my mind. If the ECTO-1 didn’t show up at the very end of this footage, it could very easily double as a teaser for a new season of Stranger Things.
“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman told EW. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”
I remain a little skeptical of this whole endeavor. I don’t dislike Jason Reitman as a filmmaker, but he seems all wrong to make a Ghostbusters movie. I also really don’t like the idea of “teen Ghostbusters,” at all. But I’m willing to give this a chance. I’ll freely admit I felt a tinge of nostalgia when Elmer Bernstein’s famous, creepy music from the original film kicked-in here.
Ghostbusters 3, or whatever it’s going to be called, will arrive in 2020.