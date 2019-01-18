Everyone’s buzzing about Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters 3. The project was a well-kept secret for a while, but now it’s out there, and inquiring minds want to know: what the heck is the movie going to be about? It was previously reported that the script focused on a four teenagers who take up the Ghostbusters mantle, and now, some potential Ghostbusters 3 plot details have surfaced providing a little more information. The story allegedly features conspiracy theories, dark secrets about a small town, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria, and more.

Before we get into this, a disclaimer: approach these details with not just a grain, but an entire mountain of salt. The potential Ghostbusters 3 plot details come from We Got This Covered, who in turn got them from “a trusted source.” Using one source for a story – even if the story is about as something as harmless as a movie – is not ideal. It’s always better to have two or more sources to corroborate things. But interest in this new Ghostbusters film is high, and for the sake of giving you, the readers, what you crave, we’re going to report on this. But please tread carefully.

As previously reported, Reitman’s film is going to be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters 2, and set in the present day. Reports also indicate that the movie will focus on 4 teenagers – two girls and two boys – who become Ghostbusters. But according to WGTC, that might not be entirely accurate. Per their source, the main characters are a young boy and girl. The boy is about 13, and “passionate about fantasy and conspiracy theories. Furthermore, he apparently approaches every situation with ‘unbridled excitement for the unknown.'” In other words, this sounds like a 13-year-old Dan Aykroyd, which is appropriate enough. But wait, there’s more: this character will also “narrate life in real time, adding ‘descriptive color’ to the people he meets.” Oh, no. That sounds…annoying. The type of precocious movie kid crap that can get on your nerves fast.

As for the girl character, she’s about 12, and “an insanely smart kid.” But she also has trouble “interpreting and expressing emotions and speaks with a flat delivery that make her observations humorous.” She has trouble sharing her feelings and connecting with others, but her “‘science acumen’ is said to prove invaluable throughout the story.”

If these details are true, one thing is clear: these kids have the potential to be very annoying. These descriptions don’t sound like real kids – they sound like some screenwriter’s idea of quirky, “funny” kids. I continue to believe this film is going for a Stranger Things vibe, but think about how realistic the kids on Stranger Things seem. Other than Eleven, they all come across as normal, nerdy kids – not zany caricatures. But I suppose this might work if they find the right child actors.

The plot, meanwhile, allegedly focuses on “a family who moves back home to a small town. While there, they begin to ‘learn more about who they are and the secrets of the town itself.'” The boy and the girl aren’t siblings, so I’m not quite sure who this family is. And as you might notice, there’s no mention of the original Ghostbusters anywhere in here.

I personally find all of these details a bit dubious. For one thing, they don’t gel at all with the report that the script follows four teens. For another…this doesn’t sound like a Ghostbusters movie at all. But perhaps that’s the point. The teaser trailer that dropped this week confirms the film is set in some sort of rural setting, which is a far cry from the other Ghostbusters films, which all take place in New York City. Maybe Retiman and company are going out of their way to make their new film as different as possible.

Ghostbusters 3 is set to arrive in 2020, so we’ll learn more about it sooner or later. For now, let’s just chalk all this up to rumor.