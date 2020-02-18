Jurassic World 3 is very close to the start of production. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were recently joined by returning cast members Jake Johnson and Omar Sy from the original Jurassic World, and now director Colin Trevorrow is showing off a completed animatronic baby dinosaur from behind the scenes of the blockbuster sequel.

Jurassic World 3 Animatronic Baby Dinosaur

This appears to be a completed version of the animatronic dinosaur that Colin Trevorrow showed off at the end of last month. At the time, we thought there was a chance that this might be a baby Nasutoceratops, the dinosaur which we saw in the Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock last fall. That could still be possible, though the color of this baby is different from the one in that short film.

However, some elsewhere online have been calling this a baby Triceratops, and that doesn’t appear to be accurate either, as there’s no third horn on the dinosaur’s nose. Perhaps this is actually a new dinosaur from the Ceratopsia species that we haven’t seen in the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World franchise yet.

For those curious, the animatronic was created by John Nolan Studio, which is a change from Neal Scanlan doing the animatronics on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Most recently, John Nolan worked on The Witcher, Carnival Row, and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, but he’s also had a hand in Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

We’re still in the dark when it comes to the story of Jurassic World 3, but it will surely have something to do with the fact that the world now has to deal with dinosaurs being in the wild. Plus, original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all returning, and the cast also features Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise as new characters. Hopefully we hear more soon once production heats up.

Jurassic World 3 arrives June 21, 2021.