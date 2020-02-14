Jurassic World 3 will feature more than the return of Colin Trevorrow in the director’s chair. The upcoming Jurassic World sequel will bring back Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, characters last seen in Trevorrow’s 2015 revival of the Jurassic Park series. The duo were last seen making an escape from Isla Nublar as the escaped dinosaurs went on their rampage.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Johnson and Sy are returning to the Jurassic World franchise, signing on to reprise their roles from 2015’s Jurassic World. The two will join fellow returning actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who both starred in the 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

It’ll be a big class reunion for Jurassic World 3, which also sees the return of longtime franchise stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. You have to wonder what kind of crisis will reunite so many experts who have crossed paths with rampaging dinosaurs, but it will likely be one of the global variety, especially after the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs escaping their habitat of Isla Nublar and descending on the rest of the world. Not many details are known about the plot of Jurassic World 3, but we can assume that the world must deal with a massive escaped dinosaur crisis.

So how do Johnson and Sy’s characters factor in? Johnson played Lowery Cruthers, a control room operator at the Jurassic World theme park island who stole the scenes with his sardonic, self-deprecating wit — and in my opinion would have been a much better foil to Bryce Dallas Howard’s uptight boss than Chris Pratt. But with Johnson’s rapid rise to leading man status after his heartfelt and hilarious turn in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, perhaps he’ll get his due in Jurassic World 3. Sy, in the meanwhile, played Barry Sembene, a velociraptor trainer and colleague of Pratt’s character whose skills will likely come in handy with the dinosaur crisis. Both Lowery and Barry made it off the island alive at the end of Jurassic World.

Also set to star in the yet-untitled Jurassic World 3 are Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

Universal has set a June 21, 2021 release date.