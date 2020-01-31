While the internet has been abuzz with the details about Colin Trevorrow‘s leaked script for what would have been his version of the end of the Star Wars saga (including leaked concept art that we can’t post here), the filmmaker has already moved on to his next project: Jurassic World 3. He’s hard at work getting the production together, but he took the time to give fans a sneak peek at a new animatronic dinosaur, which should have all you practical effects fans out there excited.

Jurassic World 3 Animatronic Dinosaur

We’re not sure if that’s a baby Triceratops, or perhaps more likely, an animatronic version of the baby Nasutoceratops we saw in the Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock last fall. The short film was created as a sort of bridge between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World 3, so seeing one of the dinosaurs from the short in the next movie would make perfect sense.

Before the aforementioned short was released, Trevorrow said, “If [the end of Fallen Kingdom] really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.” That would seem to imply that whatever is happening in Jurassic World 3 doesn’t give them enough time to deal with the aftermath of dinosaurs being out in the wild.

So what is Jurassic World 3 about? Perhaps it’s about preservation and saving what would be considered new endangered species? After all, this little baby is in a cage, so maybe it’s been saved. Then again, some people from the auction at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom could end up getting their hands on wild dinosaurs and creating their own. At this point, anything is possible.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.