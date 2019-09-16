Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with a fascinating cliffhanger: dinosaurs were set free and roaming around the United States. Jurassic World 3 won’t hit theaters until 2021, but you can see how filmmaker Colin Trevorrow capitalizes on that cliffhanger ending in Battle at Big Rock, a new Jurassic World short film that aired on FX last night. Check out the full short film below.

Battle at Big Rock

“If [the end of Fallen Kingdom] really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos,” Trevorrow explained in a recent interview. “I wanted to see one of those incidents.” So he co-wrote Battle at Big Rock with Emily Carmichael, with whom he’s also co-writing the script for Jurassic World 3.

André Holland (Moonlight), Natalie Martinez (End of Watch), Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador star as the young family who encounter a few Nasutoceratops and an angry Allosaurus in the woods of Northern California. I’m wondering if this short film’s brief credits scenes are more indicative of the level of engagement Jurassic World 3 is going to have with this concept; if that’s the case, there may not be enough time in the full movie to fully explore the idea of dinosaurs interacting with humanity in the wild. Trevorrow has previously explained that the new movie won’t involve dinosaurs attacking people in cities:

“I just have no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorize a city. They can’t organize. Right now we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks. We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

Plus, we’ve heard that the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum may reunite in Jurassic World 3, which Trevorrow has referred to as “the conclusion of a story that began 25 years ago.” I’m guessing fans would want to spend a lot more time with those familiar characters in the new sequel rather than digging in with a family that feels much better suited for a short.

Battle at Big Rock aired last night on FX. Here’s its official synopsis: