Yesterday, the news of a Jurassic World short film called Battle at Big Rock caught us all off-guard. The short will debut on FX this weekend on Sunday after Jurassic World airs on the cable channel, and it will be made available online immediately afterwards. But before that, we’ve got a first look at the short film with a couple images that have debuted online and some details about the Jurassic World short film revealed by director Colin Trevorrow himself.

Just as the teaser poster hinted at yesterday, Colin Trevorrow confirmed to Collider that the Jurassic World short film will see a family (played by Andre Holland of Selma, Natalie Martinez of End of Watch, and child actors Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador) having an encounter with dinosaurs in the redwood forests of a national park in Northern California. However, to help keep things under wraps, the short was secretly shot in a forest outside Dublin, Ireland. So how did the project come about? Trevorrow said:

“Universal asked if I’d be interested in making a short film and I didn’t give them any time to reconsider. I wrote it with Emily Carmichael, who is co-writing Jurassic World 3. It felt like a first step into a larger world after the last film. You have these animals loose in an unfamiliar environment, they’re disoriented, struggling to adapt. The first people they run into are bound to be camping. I wanted to see that.”

Trevorrow added, “If [the end of Fallen Kingdom] really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

The incident at the center of Battle of Big Rock includes the family encountering two dinosaurs that we haven’t seen in the franchise before. One is a Nasutoceratops, which Trevorrow describes as “a beautiful herbivore that feels like a Texas Longhorn” and there’s the Allosaurus, who was seen as a baby in the last movie, but has never been seen full grown.

There will also be a new composer providing the score for the short film. Amie Doherty is behind the short’s score, and Trevorrow couldn’t be happier with her work. He said, “The way she’s incorporated themes from Williams and Giacchino into her own work is pretty ingenious. She’s going to have a spectacular career, I’m just glad I got to collaborate with her at this moment.”

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock clocks in around eight minutes, though it was supposed to be shorter. Apparently Trevorrow just couldn’t contain himself with a little story like this. But since this is a short film and not a big budget blockbuster, there were some limitations. Trevorrow explained:

“We didn’t have all the resources we’re accustomed to, but limitations are good. And none of the limitations mattered because everyone showed up ready to kick ass. No one’s ever shot a Jurassic movie in Ireland, the crew was fired up. The cast was fully committed to making 8 minutes that could stand alongside the movies. We were a family and we believed in what we were doing. It felt like an indie film, but with a massive animatronic.”

We’ll be able to see Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock on Sunday evening after Jurassic World airs on FX.