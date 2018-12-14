The end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teased the idea that dinosaurs roaming around in the world without restrictions would be a big part of Jurassic World 3. However, according to director and writer Colin Trevorrow, fans shouldn’t expect to see dinosaurs attacking cities and neighborhoods like Rise of the Planet of the Apes or some kind of Godzilla movie.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Jurassic World 3 won’t take dinosaurs into cities and suburbs. After all, we already got that in The Lost World: Jurassic Park when a tyrannosaurus rex was let loose in San Diego, and it really tainted the sequel. So if we’re not going to see a big dinosaur monster movie in Jurassic World 3, then what can we expect?

Colin Trevorrow recently spoke extensively to Jurassic Outpost about his work on the Jurassic Park franchise so far, and conversation turned to Jurassic World 3 details. Trevorrow was asked if dinosaurs would be kept in the more wild landscapes of the world instead of highly populated areas, and here’s what he had to say:

“I just have no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorize a city. They can’t organize. Right now we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks. We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

That might seem confusing for anyone who stuck around after the credits for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which featured a swarm of flying Pteranodons circling, and then landing on, the Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas. Hearing what Trevorrow is saying about the sequel, that post-credits scene feels misleading. So what can fans expect instead?

Trevorrow says, “This is the conclusion of a story that began 25 years ago, and I think fans will be fired up when they see how much we’re connecting it to the source material. I know Jurassic World didn’t feel like a sequel in a traditional sense—the title change probably contributed to that—but it was. And so is this.”

Jurassic World didn’t feel as much like a sequel as a remake of Jurassic Park, one that was fairly disappointing on a number of levels. So how will Jurassic World 3 feel like a sequel to the original? Well, with the dinosaurs being kept in more rural, wild locations, we’ll likely be revisiting the kind of suspense and terror that made the original Jurassic Park so great. But will the rest of the movie be just as satisfying?