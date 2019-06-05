In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Men In Black International gets a snazzy Lexus ad.

Solo: A Star Wars Story fans, who do exist, would like a sequel.

Bryce Dallas Howard suggests that the surviving original Jurassic Park actors will be appearing in Jurassic World 3.

Toy Story 4 gets a colorful IMAX poster.

I always feel a little weird sharing advertisements like this. Sure, it’s movie related, but the real reason it exists is to market an expensive car. That’s just how things go, I suppose. The ad above is for the Lexus X, but it also features some very brief new footage from Men In Black International, the new Men In Black sequel/reboot that reunites Thor: Ragnarok‘s Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Men In Black: International opens June 14. Perhaps you can go to your nearest Lexus dealer before then and buy the most expensive car on the lot. Go nuts!

Solo: A Star Wars Story has garnered a bit of a bad reputation. The film was not the huge hit many were hoping for, and effectively killed-off Lucasfilm’s idea for Star Wars Anthology films for the time being. But you know what? It’s really not that bad! In fact, it’s pretty good – and certainly better than Rogue One, which ended up being a success. And despite what you may have heard, Solo does indeed have its fans. So much so that several days ago, the hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen was trending on Twitter, with many crying out for another film (You can see the many uses of the hashtag here). I still don’t think we’ll ever get a Solo sequel, but it’s nice to know people out there enjoyed the film. I’m sure Ron Howard appreciates knowing this, at least.

Will the original #JurassicPark characters come back to help in #JurassicWorld3? If only @BryceDHoward could kind of, maybe, sort of comment on it ? pic.twitter.com/ad0ST4ENmt — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 1, 2019

If you’re holding out hope that the original Jurassic Park cast will pop-up in Jurassic World 3, Bryce Dallas Howard has some potentially good news. In the video above (via The Playlist), Howard is asked if she looks forward to working with “the Jurassic Park actors” in Jurassic World. The question seems to be designed to trick Howard into offering a scoop of sorts, and it apparently worked. “Yes, very much so,” is her reply. “I don’t know what’s been confirmed or whatever, but I’ll blink if it’s happening… maybe…” This seems to imply that original actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum could all pop-up in Jurassic World 3. Goldblum had a very small role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so he’s obviously game to return to the series in some capacity. And getting Neill and Dern – who both returned once before, in Jurassic Park 3 – to come back again would be pretty darn cool. I’m not a fan of the Jurassic World series, and in fact, Fallen Kingdom infuriated me. But I won’t lie: if Jurassic World 3 gets Neill, Dern and Goldblum back together again, I’ll happily watch. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

Behold! A visually appealing IMAX poster for Toy Story 4! The art here is quite nice, and much more stylistic than the art used in the franchise itself. Sure, it’s essentially just a shot of the toys standing around, but hey – it looks pretty. Toy Story 4 opens June 21.